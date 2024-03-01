How to watch Ridley Scott’s Napoleon at home this weekend

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The perfect evening movie has just landed on AppleTV+. Calling all history buffs and film fanatics, Sir Ridley Scott’s Oscar-nominated historical epic is coming to a living room near you.

Full to the brim with immense battle scenes, stunning costumes, stellar performances and Icarus-like warnings, Napoleon is not one to be missed. Even better, you can now enjoy all that action from the comfort of your own sofa, thanks to AppleTV+, which has gone from strength to strength, featuring films recently nominated for several Oscars, such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Past Lives.

Sir Ridley Scott is one to trust when it comes to big-scale films such as this, having previously brought us Alien, Gladiator and Blade Runner. Now, the legendary director turns to history, telling the story of the French Emperor and military leader Napoleon Bonaparte.

Topping worldwide box offices during its theatrical release in November 2023, it was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of last year. Costing a whopping $200m to make, the spectacle and the scale of the movie are clear to see, with mind-blowing battle scenes.

The film stars a whole host of talented actors, including Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix (Her and Joker) taking on the titular role. We couldn’t think of a better excuse to have a movie night, so, grab your snacks and settle in for the story of one of the greatest military leaders of all time.

What is ‘Napoleon’ about?

Napoleon trailer

No surprises here but the film is about the former French Emperor and accomplished military leader Napoleon Bonaparte. The film begins at the end of the French Revolution, as we watch how Napoleon creates a name for himself, beginning as an army officer, and gaining more and more power through his revolutionary military approaches. Building in power, we see Napoleon take on the Egyptians, the Austrians, the Russians and the British, ultimately earning him the title of the first Emperor of France.

As much as the film is about Napoleon’s military accomplishments and political mistakes, an integral part of the narrative is that of his love story with his first wife Josephine – an aristocratic widow with whom he enters into a raunchy yet toxic all-consuming love affair. Josephine is painted as the driving force in almost anything Napoleon does, making their relationship the backbone of the film.

Despite the film being a biopic, historical action drama, a bit of artistic licence has been deployed. For instance, the canon ball crashing into the pyramids of Giza made for a cool shot rather than a factual one.

Who is in ‘Napoleon’?

Of course, Joaquin Phoenix leads this cast as the Emperor himself, unsurprisingly giving an excellent and fully committed performance. Meanwhile, Empress Josephine is played by the always-engaging Vanessa Kirby, famed for her role as young Princess Margret in Netflix’s smash hit The Crown.

There are also plenty of brilliant actors to spot throughout the film, such as Paul Rhys, recently famed for his role as the unsettling butler in the steamy thriller Saltburn. Also, the prestigious role of The Duke of Wellington has been taken on by beloved British actor Rupert Everett, known for his films St Trinians, The Importance of Being Earnest and (our personal favourite) for playing Prince Charming in the Shrek franchise.

How to watch ‘Napoleon’

You can now watch the two-and-a-half-hour epic at home for free, thanks to AppleTV+. The film is certainly worth the watch, having snagged three Oscar nominations for its accomplishments in costume design, production design and, of course, visual effects.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month, but new viewers can try Apple TV+ for free for seven days. Free seven-day trial is for new subscribers only. £8.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

