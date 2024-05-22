Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

After a long wait for Westeros fans, HBO has confirmed that the second season of House of the Dragon will return to our screens on 17 June.

Set hundreds of years before the events of cult fantasy classic Game of Thrones, the ambitious spin-off captivated audiences with its dragon-based political intrigue, royal backstabbing and its all-star cast of household British names.

Season one concluded in 2022 with tensions at a fever pitch. The fragile peace brokered by King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) had shattered. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), heir to the Iron Throne, and her half-brother Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) now stood poised for a brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Season two of House of the Dragon is expected to focus on this conflict, so expect plenty of bloodshed and heads getting lopped off with great big swords.

As for whose heads we could see flying? House of the Dragon’s core cast – including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans – are all confirmed to return. Season two will also see the introduction of several new players, among them Simon Russell Beale who was announced to play the role of Ser Simon Strong.

Harry Collett and Tom Taylor as Jacaerys Velaryon and Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon season 2 ( Warner Bros. Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO )

Where to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ season two

Sky Atlantic will be broadcasting House of the Dragon starting 17 June. That means Sky TV subscribers can watch without having to sign up for any extras.

You can watch the entire first season of House of the Dragon for free when you sign up for a free trial of Sky Stream, the broadcaster’s fully digital alternative to its traditional satellite service.

If you don’t have a Sky package but want to watch House of the Dragon, you can subscribe to Now’s entertainment pass, the pay-monthly streaming service that includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more. Now costs £9.99 (or £6.99 if you sign up for six months) and there’s a seven-day free trial.

Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell as Alicent Hightower and Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon season two ( Warner Bros. Photograph by Theo Whitman/HBO )

When does season two of House of the Dragon start?

House of the Dragon season two debuts on Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service on 17 June. HBO confirmed the return date for the show on 21 March. The original series premiered in August 2022 and ran for ten episodes – you can currently stream the entire first season on Amazon.

