Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From her shock break-up with Tommy Fury to their alleged rekindling just months later, influencer Molly-Mae Hague has dominated WhatsApp groups and office conversations over the last year.

Now, part two of her Amazon Prime show is about to drop – and the trailer appears to confirm the reality TV IT-couple are indeed back together (cue hysteria in the group chat).

The internet has speculated as much since the Posh and Becks of the influencer world shared a kiss on New Year’s Eve. Then, they both uploaded photos of their daughter Bambi during a holiday together in Dubai. Molly-Mae also shared a photo of three drinks on a table at an outdoor bar (one was for her, one for Bambi and the third for Tommy).

Rewind to January and Molly documented the couple’s break-up in her Amazon Prime documentary, Behind It All. The first three episodes of the two-part series showed her side of the story (though Fury has also filmed his own documentary with BBC iPlayer), addressing Fury’s addiction to alcohol as well as the launch of her fashion label, Maebe.

The first three episodes were devoured by fans, with the second instalment being eagerly anticipated. Here’s everything you need to know about Molly-Mae’s show Behind It All – including how to watch the trailer, where Molly-Mae hints at the couple’s relationship status.

Watch the trailer for ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’ part two

How to watch ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All are available on Amazon Prime Video, with the remaining three dropping tomorrow 9th May.

If you’re keen to watch the season in full, we’d recommend signing up to Amazon Prime, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out at £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

If you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. Keep in mind that part two won’t be available for some months after, so if you plan on bingeing all episodes during your free trial, you might want to hold fire until then.

What is Molly Mae: Behind It All about?

The first part of the series saw Molly break down into tears as she says that her split from Tommy was the “worst couple of months of my life”, adding that “suddenly overnight every part of my life changed”. Aside from the heartbreak, it follows Molly as she prepares to launch her clothing line Maebe, and sees interviews from those closest to her.

The trailer for the final three episodes suggests that part two will follow Molly and Tommy as they rekindle their romance. Molly-Mae reveals her fears about them getting back together, questioning: "Things are looking like they are heading in a good direction, but by tomorrow, could it all be destroyed again?"

The trailer also shows her sister Zoe Hague expressing concerns about the situation, asking: "Have you actually addressed the problems?" The pair have been spotted together numerous times since their break-up, most recently at Centre Parks, when they featured on one another's Instagram accounts again. So, watch this space.

The Last of Us is back – here’s how to watch in the UK