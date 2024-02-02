The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The eagerly anticipated Mr & Mrs Smith TV reboot has dropped – here’s where to watch it
A loose adaptation of the 2005 film, the televised reboot is just as sexy
One of the most iconic films of the 2000s, Mr & Mrs Smith was the movie that ignited the flame between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. It’s a film that viewers have returned to over and over again, just to watch the pair smoulder intensely at each other.
Almost 20 years later, the movie has been rebooted as a TV series. Fronted by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, their take on Mr & Mrs Smith is worlds away from the original, but the chemistry is still electric. “It’s more intimate than all-out sexy; more tender than tawdry. All they share is a love of explosions and a name,” The Independent’s Annabel Nugent wrote in her interview.
Only loosely inspired by the film, the series follows two lonely spies who have given up their lives and are posing as a married couple. In the movie, John and Jane Smith are actually married, but they don’t know they’re both spies.
The Mr & Mrs Smith TV series is co-created by Glover and Francesca Sloane, who worked together on Atlanta. All episodes of the eight-part series started streaming on 2 February – keep reading to find out where you can watch it.
Read more: The best films on Amazon Prime Video right now
Where to watch the ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ TV show
As an Amazon Prime original, you’ll need to be a Prime member to watch the Mr & Mrs Smith TV series.
Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out at £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.
If you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial, which should give you plenty of time to watch the Mr & Mrs Smith series before deciding if you want to carry on with the full subscription.
Watch Mr & Mrs Smith on Amazon Prime Video now
Voucher codes
For the latest offers on TVs and other tech, try the links below:
Get your hands on a new TV for less, with our pick of the best TV deals this month