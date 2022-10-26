Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thinking about upgrading your television in time for the World Cup? Want to make sure you’re seeing every last blade of grass on the pitch in impeccable detail? Well you might be interested in this hefty discount on the 55in Samsung S95B, which is now just £1,099 at both electronics retailer Box and on Amazon.

That’s down a whopping £1,300 from its original RRP of £2,399, although it’s worth pointing out that the top-rated television hasn’t been sold at that price since May. The Samsung S95B has been slowly coming down in price since it launched earlier this year.

This model uses Samsung’s “laser slim” design, which means the panel is impressively thin. It also comes with some useful Google apps on top of Samsung’s best-in-class interface, such as Google Duo, which lets you video call with friends by plugging in a webcam.

Televisions from big-name brands are among the most popular products sold on Black Friday, and with the annual sales blowout due to roll around again on 25 November we’ve started seeing a few enticing early deals on sets from Samsung, Sony and LG.

If this 55 incher isn’t right for you, check out our round-up of the best TV deals in October for even more discounts on QLED, OLED and 4K smart TVs. Or keep reading to find out more about one of the best Samsung televisions you could ever hope to watch Corrie on.