Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The Samsung S95B OLED TV falls to just £1,099 at Amazon

That means this excellent Samsung television launched in 2022 now costs just £1,099

Steve Hogarty
Wednesday 26 October 2022 18:21
<p>The 55in set came out earlier this year in May </p>

The 55in set came out earlier this year in May

(The Independent)

Thinking about upgrading your television in time for the World Cup? Want to make sure you’re seeing every last blade of grass on the pitch in impeccable detail? Well you might be interested in this hefty discount on the 55in Samsung S95B, which is now just £1,099 at both electronics retailer Box and on Amazon.

That’s down a whopping £1,300 from its original RRP of £2,399, although it’s worth pointing out that the top-rated television hasn’t been sold at that price since May. The Samsung S95B has been slowly coming down in price since it launched earlier this year.

This model uses Samsung’s “laser slim” design, which means the panel is impressively thin. It also comes with some useful Google apps on top of Samsung’s best-in-class interface, such as Google Duo, which lets you video call with friends by plugging in a webcam.

Televisions from big-name brands are among the most popular products sold on Black Friday, and with the annual sales blowout due to roll around again on 25 November we’ve started seeing a few enticing early deals on sets from Samsung, Sony and LG.

If this 55 incher isn’t right for you, check out our round-up of the best TV deals in October for even more discounts on QLED, OLED and 4K smart TVs. Or keep reading to find out more about one of the best Samsung televisions you could ever hope to watch Corrie on.

Related stories

Fitbit Sense 2 review: I’m really stressed, apparently, and this smartwatch wants me to think about it
Google Pixel Watch review: Android finally gets its own Apple Watch, and it’s a Fitbit in disguise
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro review: Better camera, faster face unlock and enhanced performance
Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 review: Spot the difference

Samsung 55in S95B OLED 4K TV

  • Best: Mid-range Samsung set
  • Size: 55in
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)
  • Display technology: OLED
  • Weight: 20kg
  • Why we love it
    • Thin design
    • Sharp, bright OLED display
    • 120Hz refresh rate for gaming

The Samsung S95B is an exceptionally good TV and features a sharp 4K OLED display powered by the tech brand’s “neural quantum processor”, which basically means it can upscale standard definition footage in real-time to ensure cinematic 4K picture detail and rich contrast no matter whether your watching the latest blockbuster, the football, or The Chase.

We haven’t tested this exact model at IndyBest, but we’ve been impressed by Samsung’s upscaling expertise in other televisions in the range. Adaptive HDR10+ technology also gives the display greater control over the brightness of dark parts of the frame, making this set a great choice for anyone who couldn’t make out what was happening during the last episode of Game of Thrones.

The Samsung S95B is also a great TV for next-generation gaming, and uses the latest HDMI 2.1 standard with a 120Hz refresh rate for responsive, smooth gameplay.

Stock is limited. If you find it’s sold out at Amazon, you can find the TV at the same price at electronics retailer Box (£1,099, Box.co.uk)

Continue reading...

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI voucher code
ASOS Discount Code
30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off for club members with this The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in