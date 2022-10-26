Samsung 55in S95B OLED 4K TV
- Best: Mid-range Samsung set
- Size: 55in
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)
- Display technology: OLED
- Weight: 20kg
- Why we love it
- Thin design
- Sharp, bright OLED display
- 120Hz refresh rate for gaming
The Samsung S95B is an exceptionally good TV and features a sharp 4K OLED display powered by the tech brand’s “neural quantum processor”, which basically means it can upscale standard definition footage in real-time to ensure cinematic 4K picture detail and rich contrast no matter whether your watching the latest blockbuster, the football, or The Chase.
We haven’t tested this exact model at IndyBest, but we’ve been impressed by Samsung’s upscaling expertise in other televisions in the range. Adaptive HDR10+ technology also gives the display greater control over the brightness of dark parts of the frame, making this set a great choice for anyone who couldn’t make out what was happening during the last episode of Game of Thrones.
The Samsung S95B is also a great TV for next-generation gaming, and uses the latest HDMI 2.1 standard with a 120Hz refresh rate for responsive, smooth gameplay.
Stock is limited. If you find it’s sold out at Amazon, you can find the TV at the same price at electronics retailer Box (£1,099, Box.co.uk)