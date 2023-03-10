Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been more than a year since the Emmy-sweeping show about awful rich people last graced our screens, but we’ve not got long left to wait now, as Succession season four will be premiering this month.

But, sadly, the show will come to a close at the end of the season. On 23 February, Jesse Armstrong, the writer behind the hit HBO show, confirmed that season four of Succession would be the final one. “There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” he told The New Yorker.

“The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” Armstrong said. “I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four… and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it’.”

The fourth season of the show, which sees the Roy family plot, scheme and backstab their way to the top of the family’s global media empire, will provoke “existential angst and familial division among the Roys, as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed between Waystar Royco and Lukas Matsson.

Below, we’ve outlined all the details about Succession season four, including the UK release date, and where exactly you can watch the upcoming season, as well as previous seasons.

‘Succession’ season 4 release date: When will the show return?

Succession was renewed for a fourth season in 2021. On 27 January 2023, HBO announced in a new teaser trailer that the show would be returning on Monday 27 March.

Season four will consist of 10 episodes and will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and Now TV here in the UK, presumably airing at the same time as it does in the US. It will be the fourth and final season of the satirical show.

Where can you watch ‘Succession’ in the UK?

Succession airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic in the UK, and the broadcaster retains the exclusive UK rights for season four. It will air on a weekly basis on both Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

While we wait for Succession to make a return, you can currently catch up on all three seasons of the show (or watch it on an endless loop, because it’s worthy of repeat viewings) on Sky TV via Sky Go, but you can also stream it via Now (formerly Now TV).

If you’re not an existing Sky customer, the cheapest way to get Sky TV (including Sky Atlantic) is with the Sky Stream box (£26 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a subscription to Netflix’s basic plan. This is Sky’s new device, and it doesn’t require a satellite dish, as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Buy the Sky Stream box now

There are different packages for those watching via Now. A Now entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, but you can also get a six-month Now entertainment and Now cinema membership at a discount (was £19.98 per month, now £12, Nowtv.com). Now also offers a seven-day free trial for new members.

The Now streaming service also sells something called Now Boost, which is an additional subscription on top of the Now Entertainment pass. With Now Boost, you get access to full HD, ad-free streaming and surround sound on up to three devices at once, instead of the one device you get with the standard £9.99 Now Entertainment membership.

Watch Succession on Now

How to watch ‘Succession’ in the US

Succession season four will return to the US via HBO and HBO Max on Sunday 26 March 2023.

You can watch all three seasons of Succession on streaming service HBO Max. It costs $9.99 per month (with ads) or $15.99 per month without ads. HBO Max is not available in the UK.

Watch Succession now on HBO Max

