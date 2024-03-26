Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Centred on the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, Manhunt is Apple TV+’s latest conspiracy thriller and sees Secretary of War Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies) hot on the heels of actor-turned-assassin John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle).

One for the US history buffs, the show is a dramatisation of the book of the same name, Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer by James L Swanson, and focuses on a lesser-explored aspect of one of American history’s most infamous assassinations.

In the thriller, we see Stanton leading the search for Booth, who used his network of Confederate conspirators to help him hide, following the murder of Lincoln – an assassination that was intended to include Vice President Andrew Johnson as well as the scretary of state. The show delves deep into the context of both sides of the Civil War, which ended with the surrender of General Lee just five days before Lincoln’s death.

The first three episodes of Manhunt are available to stream now exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes in the seven-part series arriving weekly.

The streaming service recently reintroduced its free seven-day trial for new viewers, too, so, if that gets your stovepipe hat a-rockin’, you can start watching Manhunt for free right now.

How to watch ‘Manhunt’ in the UK

Mahunt is an original series exclusive to Apple TV+. The seven-episode series started streaming on 15 March, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month, but new viewers can try Apple TV+ for free for seven days.

‘Manhunt’ cast

Tobias Menzies stars as Edwin Stanton, the secretary of war tasked with leading the titular manhunt to track down Lincoln’s killer. Menzies is best known for his roles in The Crown, in which he played Prince Philip, as well as Game of Thrones, in which he played Edmure Tully.

John Wilkes Booth is played by Anthony Boyle, who also appears in the excellent Masters of the Air series. Other cast members include:

Patton Oswalt as Detective Baker

as Detective Baker Hamish Linklater as Abraham Lincoln

as Abraham Lincoln Lovie Simone as Mary Simms

as Mary Simms Glenn Morshower as Andrew Johnson

as Andrew Johnson Will Harrison as David Herold

as David Herold Matt Walsh as Dr Samuel Mudd

as Dr Samuel Mudd Damian O’Hare as Thomas Eckert

Watch Manhunt on Apple TV+ now

Free seven-day trial is for new subscribers only. £8.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

