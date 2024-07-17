Support truly

After months of fervent speculation, EA will finally treat football fans to their first proper look at the next instalment in the long-running football series when it launches the reveal trailer for EA Sports FC 25 later today.

Set to launch in September, EA has just debuted the cover star for FC 25, and it’s England and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, who will be taking over the mantle from Erling Haaland. The Norwegian graced the cover of EA Sports FC 24 last year.

FC 24 was the second biggest game launch in 2023 in terms of sales after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and FC 25 is expected to follow in its footsteps, despite Fifa reportedly working with Take-Two on the next Fifa 25 game.

With the latest leaks hinting at new game modes and animations, we’ve rounded up all the FC 25 rumours you need to know, including release date, trailer reveal and more.

When will the ‘EA Sports FC 25’ trailer drop?

EA has announced that the first FC 25 reveal trailer will drop at 4.57pm on Wednesday 17 July. You’ll be able to watch it on EA Sports’ YouTube channel, but we’ve also embedded it below for your convenience.

‘EA Sports FC 25’ release date: When could the game come out?

Of all the things we can predict about the next EA Sports FC 25 game, the release date is by far and away the easiest. In early May, EA released its earnings forecast for 2024 and stated that FC 25 would be released in the second quarter of the fiscal year – that means between July and September. But we can narrow that down even further.

Since the mid-2000s and the launch of Fifa 06, EA has almost always launched the game on the last Friday in September. If all goes to plan, EA should launch EA Sports FC 24 on Friday 27 September 2024. With FC 24, players who bought the ultimate edition of the game got early access and were able to start playing a week in advance. We don’t expect EA to deviate from its well-trodden timeline.

‘EA Sports FC 25’ features

Rumours about FC 25 have been dropping in recent weeks, but we aren’t certain about their reliability. Most of them are from the X account @FutPoliceLeaks, which was created in October last year, so we can’t be sure of its accuracy. Still, we should be getting confirmation on all the FC 25 features in the coming weeks.

The account is reporting that a new game mode called Penta will be coming to Ultimate Team. According to the leaker, Penta is a game mode that utilises a 5v5 format, where you have four player-controlled players and one AI-controlled player in each team. Players each control one player from their Ultimate Team. You can team up with three of your friends or play with three strangers.

Ultimate Team could also bring on board a new manager system, claims leaker @DetectiveFUT. The insider says that you’ll be able to play like your favourite managers, with each manager having their own pre-set custom tactics. For example, Guardiola’s Tiki-taka tactics, Mourinho’s park-the-bus tactics and Klopp’s pressing tactics.

The @FutPoliceLeaks account also claims that Ultimate Team Pack animations will be making a comeback. Like in Fifa 21, the doors in the tunnel will open. It also alleges that corners will be more customisable than ever – you’ll be able to set which players you want at the front post, back post, penalty spot and at the edge of the box.

Finally, @DetectiveFUT says that FC 25 will bring back a catalogue-like system in EA FC 25. Called Season Pass, players will reportedly be able to earn currency in FC 25 in any game mode, which could be used on rewards for any game mode.

In terms of more reliable rumours with a track record, an EA executive has alluded to upcoming features in previous interviews. In early 2023, Samuel Rivera, the executive producer of the Fifa games, hinted that VAR could be coming to an upcoming FC game. “Of course we would like to have VAR. This is simply what I say and it is a very direct answer: as a video game, we know from the beginning if it was a foul or if it was not a foul; whether it was out of place or not it was out of place. So, until now, we have had other features that we have preferred to invest in than VAR. But of course, it’s still there, and it’s something that you will definitely see at some point,” he told Latin America publication 3D Juegos Latam.

He added that the use of VAR is also dependent on the game mode you’re playing: “If you are in something more realistic, in Career mode, then it does make sense to be able to have some mechanics there, around the VAR.” He adds: “If you’re playing something competitive online, you just want to play, you want to continue, then you don’t necessarily want a VAR.”

While there isn’t a lot to go on just yet, we’ll be updating this page as more news and rumours come in. Stay tuned.

‘EA Sports FC 25’ platforms

We expect EA FC 25 to be available on all the same platforms as FC 24. That means you should be able to play it on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Xbox, PlayStation and PC gamers were also able to play cross-platform for the first time.

FC 24 was also EA’s first game that was available on the Nintendo Switch in a full non-legacy format, with the same Frostbite engine, the same rosters, the same PlayStyles and modes, and yes, even Volta. Switch gamers only missed out on HyperMotion V and cross-platform play. Hopefully, that should remain the same for FC 25.

