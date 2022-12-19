Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s been over two years since the PS5 console was first released in the UK, and we’re not exaggerating when we say it’s had a horrid time. From accidental cat food replacements in the mail to the constant stock shortage that has plagued the machine throughout its life, things are only now starting to improve.

But while you’re currently able to find PS5 stock pretty much everywhere right now, not many retailers are selling the console on its own, and all retailers are selling it at full price. We were hoping to see a discount during Black Friday, but one never appeared.

Now, we’ve just spotted the first ever bundle deal anywhere in the UK, and you’re going to want to take a look. Hamleys has just dropped the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West on its website, and it costs just £499.99.

That means you’ll pay full price for the console, but then get Horizon Forbidden West for just £20. You might want to hurry though, because there’s another reason why this deal is, well, such a big deal – we think it might be a mistake.

In late August, Sony bumped the price of this bundle up to £529.99. All retailers followed suit, but it seems like one retailer forgot to change the price on its system when it restocked the console this morning, because it’s back down to its pre-inflated price. If you’re interested, here’s how to grab the cheap bundle deal before Hamleys realises its mistake.

Read more:

PS5 with ‘Horizon Forbidden West’: Was £529.99, now £499.99, Hamleys.com

(Hamleys)

The PS5 has been particularly difficult to get hold of since November 2020 for good reason. It’s a marked improvement on Sony’s hardware. “One of the first things you will notice about the PS5 is how games feel in your hands, thanks to the dualsense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers,” our writer said in their review. “Beyond graphical capability, it’s the most sensory innovation that next-gen console gaming has shown us so far.”

The PlayStation 5 has two versions available: The disc edition and digital edition. This bundle comes with the disc edition. While the digital edition is £100 cheaper, it doesn’t include a disc drive, and, if you’ve already built up a substantial library of PS4 games, the disc edition is a better buy.

As for Horizon Forbidden West, it’s one of our favourite PS5 games, with our writer saying in their review that “Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth”. They added that it’s one of the company’s “most detailed, rich and fascinating depictions of a post-apocalyptic future, not to mention one of the PS5’s best-looking games to date.”

With this deal, you get Horizon Forbidden West for just £20 instead of the £43.39 you would usually have to pay at PlayStation Direct.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on gaming products and offers on consoles, try the links below:

Want to browse other next-gen consoles? Check out our round-up of the best game consoles of 2022