Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As part of its PlayStation Days of Play sale, Sony is offering gamers the opportunity to snap up some of its latest and greatest gadgets for a whole lot less.

In addition to savings on the PS VR2 virtual reality headset (was £529.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk) and dual sense controller (was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk), Sony has cut the price of its coveted PS5 Slim console by a whopping £85 for a limited time.

Deals on the console are few and far between, making this the perfect time to upgrade your gaming experience. But, you’ll need to be quick as the offer expires in just two weeks.

There’s another catch, too. While anyone can get hold of the console with a £45 discount, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the full £85 saving. The good news is though, that signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details. If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial.

Ready to level up? Here’s everything you need to know about the PS5 Slim saving.

PlayStation 5 Slim: Was £479.99, now £394.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The new PS5 Slim disc edition is the OG PS5 with a glow-up. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the random 825GB found on the previous model. There are four panels on the side instead of two, a glossy upper half and a matte bottom half.

The biggest design update is that it now comes with a detachable disc drive. If someone’s got a digital edition version of the console, you can slot your disc drive directly into their console, and turn it into a disc edition machine.

There are two USB-C ports instead of one USB-A and one USB-C port on the front. You also get a horizontal stand when you buy the PS5 Slim, letting you lie it down on its side. Thanks to this impressive discount, the console has been reduced to just £394.95. Don’t forget you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the additional £40 saving, which is applied at the checkout, but Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, so we’d recommend signing up now.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on technology, video games and more, try the links below:

Prefer handheld gaming? Here’s everything you need to know about the PlayStation Portal