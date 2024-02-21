The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The Xbox series X has just dropped in price at Amazon
Right now you can save 15 per cent on the bestselling Xbox console
Amazon has dropped the price of the Xbox Series X to £409.99, a 15 per cent discount on its usual RRP of £479.99.
The best gaming console Microsoft’s ever made, the next-generation machine offers a cutting-edge gaming experience and a giant library of titles to choose from thanks to the Netflix-style Xbox Game Pass.
Discounts on the Xbox have been rare since it launched three years ago, and while this isn’t the cheapest the console has ever been – it fell to just £359.99 over Black Friday and in the January sales – this Amazon discount is the best price you’ll find on the series X anywhere right now.
In July last year, Microsoft actually increased the price of the Xbox series X, raising the price of the flagship console by £30 to £479. So now’s the best time to treat yourself. Here’s how you can secure the deal.
Read more: Is the Xbox series X still worth it in 2024?
Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £409.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Xbox series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second.
In our recently updated Xbox series X review, our tester concluded that “if you’re invested in your back catalogue of Xbox games and want to see them at their absolute finest, the Xbox series X is the best way to play”.
While there aren’t as many exclusives as there are on the PS5, the console’s library has grown significantly since it was first released in 2020 – Xbox Game Pass is worth every penny. The subscription service offers access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee.
If you’ve been waiting years for the Xbox series X to come down in price, your time has come. With this Amazon deal, you can save 15 per cent on the next-generation console, seeing it reduced by £70 to £409.99.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on gaming laptops and other tech offers, try the links below:
Want to give VR gaming a go? Check out our round-up of the best VR headsets