Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The Xbox series X has just dropped in price at Amazon

Right now you can save 15 per cent on the bestselling Xbox console

Steve Hogarty
Wednesday 21 February 2024 12:18
<p>The Xbox series X is the bigger and more powerful version of the Xbox series S</p>

The Xbox series X is the bigger and more powerful version of the Xbox series S

(The Independent)

Amazon has dropped the price of the Xbox Series X to £409.99, a 15 per cent discount on its usual RRP of £479.99.

The best gaming console Microsoft’s ever made, the next-generation machine offers a cutting-edge gaming experience and a giant library of titles to choose from thanks to the Netflix-style Xbox Game Pass.

Discounts on the Xbox have been rare since it launched three years ago, and while this isn’t the cheapest the console has ever been – it fell to just £359.99 over Black Friday and in the January sales – this Amazon discount is the best price you’ll find on the series X anywhere right now.

In July last year, Microsoft actually increased the price of the Xbox series X, raising the price of the flagship console by £30 to £479. So now’s the best time to treat yourself. Here’s how you can secure the deal.

Read more: Is the Xbox series X still worth it in 2024?

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £409.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Argos)

The Xbox series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second.

In our recently updated Xbox series X review, our tester concluded that “if you’re invested in your back catalogue of Xbox games and want to see them at their absolute finest, the Xbox series X is the best way to play”.

While there aren’t as many exclusives as there are on the PS5, the console’s library has grown significantly since it was first released in 2020 – Xbox Game Pass is worth every penny. The subscription service offers access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee.

If you’ve been waiting years for the Xbox series X to come down in price, your time has come. With this Amazon deal, you can save 15 per cent on the next-generation console, seeing it reduced by £70 to £409.99.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gaming laptops and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to give VR gaming a go? Check out our round-up of the best VR headsets

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in