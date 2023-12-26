Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Xbox Series X is one of the best gaming consoles ever made. It’s powerful, lightning-fast and offers an unbeatable gaming experience, thanks to Xbox Game Pass. The only downside has been its price – until now.

While discounts on the Xbox have been few and far between since it launched three years ago, Amazon has just slashed the price of the console to just £359 in its annual Boxing Day sale.

In July this year, Microsoft actually increased the price of the Xbox series X after following in the footsteps of rival Sony, bumping up the price of the flagship console by £30 (to £480). So, if you didn’t find the console under your Christmas tree, now is the best time to treat yourself. Here’s how you can secure the deal.

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most powerful machine. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second.

While there aren’t as many exclusives as there are on the PS5, the console’s library has grown significantly since it was first released in 2020 – Xbox Game Pass is worth every penny. The subscription service offers access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee.

If you’ve been waiting years for the Xbox series X to come down in price, your time has come. With this Amazon deal, you can save 25 per cent on the next-generation console, seeing it reduced by £120 to just £359. If you’re with Amazon Prime, you get free next-day delivery, meaning you can be gaming within a matter of hours.

