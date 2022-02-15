The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Smyths and Asda restocks continue, plus Amazon news
We’re bringing you the latest stock alerts, as well as console updates and news from the gaming industry
Update: Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X has been reliably sold out since launching in late 2020. Despite the availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the official pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the no-strings-attached console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.
The Xbox series S – a cheaper and less powerful version of the console – is easier to find in stock (£242.22, Amazon.co.uk), but bottlenecks in production coupled with surging demand has left the more advanced Xbox largely missing from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, the console sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Out of stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Good morning, Xbox trackers
Morning everybody! We’re back with the Xbox liveblog to let you all know where you can get your hands on a brand new Xbox series X.
Yesterday, we saw some stock drop at Game and there still appears to be consoles available through the Xbox All Access scheme from both Asda and Smyths Toys.
We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest developments, tips and buying recommendations, stay tuned!
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us for Monday. Good work everybody.
Hopefully you managed to pick up an Xbox series X at Game when it briefly appeared in stock earlier, but if not you can still find the all-inclusive Xbox All Access deal at Smyths Toys and Asda.
Tomorrow we’re hoping to see another batch of consoles drop at Very shortly after 9am, so join us again tomorrow to be the first to know when the Xbox re-emerges.
Until then, bye bye!
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing you’re plugging it into. Is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?
The Xbox series X can technically output at 8K resolution, though most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach today.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, games will still look great but you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TVs for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
How do you find an Xbox series X in store?
We track every online retailer at once to catch the Xbox series X the moment it appears on sale.
Keeping track of available Xbox stock in physical shops is trickier, but it can be done. We rely on tips from shoppers and reports from social media to pinpoint the next-generation console popping up out there in the real world.
Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock in stores:
- Argos, AO and Smyths Toys are often rumoured to have the Xbox available in stores. To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Game restocking their shelves.
- Plug your post code into the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.
- Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.
Can the Xbox series X storage be expanded?
Games are massive now. Not just in popularity but in file size as well. A 1TB SSD hard drive might sound like a lot of space but that can quickly fill up if you intend on playing large games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard and Apex Legends.
Luckily, the series X comes with expandable storage if you’re not in the habit of uninstalling older games. The Seagate storage expansion card that can add an additional 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of storage to your console.
This 1TB model is available for £199.99 (Argos.co.uk) and is compatible with the Xbox series X and S.
10 best wireless gaming headsets to give you the multiplayer edge
A decent pair of headphones can go along way for online gaming with your friends. Whether you need a pair to jump into a team chat or just to keep the volume down during late night gaming sessions then we have just the list for you.
From the best mics to the best value, here’s a list of 10 of our favourite headsets for every type of gamer.
Give yourself the edge on multiplayer with these wireless gaming headsets
We tested the best wireless gaming headsets for every budget so you can up your game on PS4, PC or Xbox. Available from Amazon, Argos, GAME, Currys and more
Game has sold out of the Xbox
The Xbox series X has now sold out at Game.
Bad news if you wanted a plain black t-shirt with the words “player one” on it. Worse news if you wanted an Xbox.
We’ll alert you as soon as more stock appears.
The best VPN for the Xbox series X
The Xbox series X has impeccable built-in security when playing games online, but there reasons besides security to install a VPN for the Xbox.
If you use your Xbox as your main entertainment hub, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access telly shows and movies not normally available in your country, such as those found on American Netflix, which is full of amazing things they don’t want British people seeing. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your internet router to anonymise all of the web traffic in your home in one fell swoop.
A slow VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Game
Game is selling the Xbox series X bundled with hats and tee-shirts and the like, all of them for £464.98. The console usual retails at £449.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter for more deals
Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter right now to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our crack team of IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by experts in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of our other newsletters now by clicking below.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.