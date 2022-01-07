The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X UK stock – live: EE, Smyths Toys and Asda restocks are available now – how to get a console
Follow along for live UK stock alerts from Amazon, Currys, Game and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at EE, as well as Smyths Toys and Asda through Xbox All Access. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is more than a year old now, but a global shortage of components coupled with a global chip shortage and bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in the autumn of 2020.
December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X. But following the holidays the console is once again sold out at most retailers.
When new consoles appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes as quick-fingered customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock alerts. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out again.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: In stock (Xbox All Access)
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: In stock (Xbox All Access)
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
LG OLED65C114LB: £1,678.00, Amazon.co.uk
Looking for a top of the range TV for your Xbox, well this one took the top spot in our guide to the best gaming TVs. “Crystal-clear and with gorgeous gaming detail the LG OLED65C114LB allows you to play the gamut of games knowing that you’re going to have them displayed just as the developers intended,” praised our writer. “ It comes equipped with all the vital next-gen gaming features as well as being feature-packed to ensure games always look great and play frustration-free with no blurring or tearing of the on-screen image,” they added. A no-brainer then.
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
We don’t flag stock alerts for the Xbox series S, for the simple reason that it’s nearly always in stock. You can find the console right now at Very, Game, Amazon and more, with Rocket League and Fortnite thrown in for free at £249.99.
Why is this cheaper version of the console so readily available you ask? Well, while it runs all of the same next-generation games as the Xbox series X, it has less powerful components and so in-game graphics aren’t quite as sharp as they appear on the more advanced console. It doesn’t have a disc drive either, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also smaller, so you might need to add more storage to fit your games.
We still think it’s a brilliant games machine though, and a viable alternative to the top-end Xbox series X.
EE is bundling the Xbox series X with a phone contract
New customers and certain existing eligible customers can add an Xbox series X to their phone contract at EE right now.
The add-on costs £31 per month for 24 months and has a £10 upfront fee. It also comes with 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate worth £264.
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset – Microsoft assumes you already own a pair – but the console is compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One.
The Xbox series X also has a headphone jack built into the controller, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your television, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
Where to get the Xbox console today?
The Xbox series X is also available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme this morning.
The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. You pay nothing upfront, then £28.99 per month, and you get two years of Game Pass Ultimate (worth £10.99 per month) included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you access to a library of over 100 games.
Put the calculator down. That’s £712.76 worth of stuff for £695.76 over the two years. It’s a 0 per cent finance offer, so you don’t pay interest. You do need to pass a credit check with Klarna, and be sure you’re in a position to keep making the payments, but you can also pay the entire balance off early for no extra fee.
It’s good value, we can recommend grabbing a console this way.
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to today’s Xbox liveblog – happy Friday!
Once again we’re back to track every UK retailer for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you the live Xbox restock updates as they happen.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this frosty Friday morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go.
Live blog signing off
While we didn’t see much in the way of major restocks today, a couple of bundles were available at Currys until going out of stock in the late-afternoon, and the series X can still be bought through Xbox All Access at both Asda and Smyths Toys. We also spotted a handful of consoles available at four branches of Smyths, but high street stock is still severely restricted, and EE customers have seen console availability today too.
We’re signing off for the evening now, but will be back again tomorrow morning for another day of Xbox hunting.
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
If you stream Netflix on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country.
You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
As we wait for more Xbox stock to drop, it’s time to brush up on the fundamentals. Know your enemy and all that.
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
