Xbox series X stock - live: Asda, Smyths and EE restocks are available now – how to get a console
Follow along for the latest Xbox stock alerts live plus console updates and news from Amazon, Currys and Game
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock via Xbox All Access at Smyths Toys and Asda, as well as for EE customers too.
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been effectively sold out across most UK retailers ever since. Even as hugely popular platform exclusives arrive in the form of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, consumers are struggling to know where to find the Xbox series X in stock.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is readily available, but bottlenecks in the supply chain coupled with surging demand has left Microsoft’s most powerful games console absent from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Xbox All Access available
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Xbox All Access is available at Smyths
Smyths Toys has Xbox All Access available this morning. The retailer last restocked the Xbox series X by itself earlier in the week, with consoles appearing in store up and down and across the United Kingdom.
Throughout at time and ever since, it’s exclusively sold the console via Xbox All Access, the pay monthly scheme that allows you to spread the cost of the console over two years. This is a 0 percent finance scheme – Klarna gives you an interest-free loan and the Xbox series X belongs to you on day one – and if you’re able to afford it, the entire balance can be paid off immediately without any penalties.
If you were planning on subscribing to the excellent Game Pass Ultimate service anyway, Xbox All Access is the way to go.
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts
Good morning Xbox fans, and welcome to a Thursday’s Xbox series X stock checking liveblog.
We’re scanning the retail horizon for the first sign of Microsoft’s newest console in stock, to bring you live alerts as soon as that elusive black cuboid appears on sale. So if you’re searching for an Xbox series X today, you can sit back and relax. Have a cup of tea. We’ll do the hard part, so you just have to be ready to pounce when we say so.
Let’s go.
Live blog signing off
That brings another quiet day of Xbox hunting to a close. However, it isn’t all bad news because the Microsoft Store STILL has series X stock available to buy right now. This is one of the longest restocks we’ve seen for a while, especially as this is to buy the console outright instead of monthly via the Xbox All Access service.
Hopefully this situation continues and is a sign that Microsoft is slowing overcoming the global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the series X since it launched at the end of 2020.
As ever, we’ll see you again tomorrow for another day of Xbox hunting.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
As we wait for the next console drop, let’s brush up on the fundamentals. Know your enemy and all that.
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
