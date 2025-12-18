These last-minute Christmas flowers will make the festive season bloom

Christmas is only a few days away, and we’re officially in the final festive countdown. Between party food planning and deciding which Christmas films to watch, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. But with the festivities inching ever closer, there can also be panic about getting all your Christmas presents sorted. Need a seasonal treat to spoil a special someone? Look no further as we’ve got the answer: a beautiful last-minute bouquet.

Premium online florist Freddie’s Flowers provides seasonal, artistic arrangements. These creative combinations of unique flower varieties are an extra-special option when it comes to shopping for bouquets. As well as being fresh, the blooms are sustainably-sourced and presented in recyclable packaging too. And, if you order before 8pm on 23 December, your flowers will be delivered by Christmas Eve.

The Freddie’s Flowers Christmas collection spans across festive bouquets and elegant tablescape sets, with seasonal colours and festive details to explore. You can also choose between letterbox, classic and showstopper size options. Plus, your gift recipient will find handy arranging tips in their delivery. Keep reading for some thoughtful last-minute Christmas bouquets to deliver festive joy in time for the big day.

Freddie’s Flowers silk pyjamas: £27.50, Freddiesflowers.com

( Freddie's Flowers )

This boujie bouquet fits through their letterbox for extra gift-giving ease. As the name suggests, the arrangement is inspired by luxurious silk pyjamas and it comprises LA lilies, eucalyptus and berried hypericum. The stylish combination of reds and greens exudes timeless Christmas glamour.

As with all Freddie’s Flowers arrangements, the online florist promises its bouquets will bloom for up to two weeks, seeing you right through to the new year.

Freddie’s Flowers Christmas lights: £36, Freddiesflowers.com

( Freddie's Flowers )

This arrangement blends muted tones with metallic notes, for a classic Christmas pick. They’ll unwrap a thoughtful array of white alstroemeria, campanula, eucalyptus and roses. Plus, as with all Freddie’s Flowers bouquets, you can add a free personalised card with your own Christmas message.

Freddie’s Flowers the garnet & gold tablescape set: £70, Freddiesflowers.com

( Freddie's Flowers )

If you’re seeking an alternative to flowers, this elegant 21-piece tablescape set features everything from vases and candles to place cards. Showcasing glorious festive shades of red, pink and amber, we love this set’s chic details, such as the scalloped candleholder and velvet ribbon. Whether you’re hosting or are looking to treat someone who loves creating interior magic, this set would add joy to any occasion. For another gifting option, you can browse tablescape sets that come with flowers, too.

Freddie’s Flowers 12 months of flowers: From £75, Freddiesflowers.com

( Freddie's Flowers )

For the gift that keeps on giving, think about a flower subscription. Choose between three, six and 12-month frequency options in the classic, letterbox and showstopper sizes. Each option covers a selection of flower varieties and seasonal stems. It’s also worth noting that you get a free vase with the classic or showstopper subscriptions.

Freddie’s Flowers burgundy kiss: £55, Freddiesflowers.com

( Freddie's Flowers )

The showstopper size of this bouquet boasts 22 stems to really wow them. A merry red, green and white mixture, the bunch features roses, carnations, snapdragons, hypericum and pistache. The contrasting textures will make the perfect centrepiece for Christmas celebrations.

