Folks, it’s barbecue season. That means afternoons in the sunshine, firing up the coals. There’ll be crispy grilled chicken wings, juicy smoked ribs and tender slow-cooked mushrooms.

All this can be elevated to culinary greatness with the addition of one simple ingredient: the perfect barbecue sauce.

Tangy, sweet, savoury, spicy – the best barbecue sauce brings flavour and character to all your grills. And it brings them fast. A good one is versatile and tastes as good as a condiment with cooked food as it does as a marinade pre-cooking.

Rather than buying dozens of faffy ingredients to make your own, you can reach for a single glorious bottle to act as an all-in-one marinade, dipping sauce and burger topper.

Choose the right barbecue sauce, and you won’t need any other condiments to make your meal shine. Choose a bad one, however, and even with all the quality meat and cooking prowess in the world, those ribs just aren’t going to taste right.

How we tested

We tasted an array of leading barbecue sauces to find the ones that hit the mark, both in terms of flavour and performance. To be sure they ticked all the boxes, we sampled each one straight by the spoonful first, then cooked them with meat and veg over coals and tasted them again.

There are many barbecue sauce styles out there; the United States alone has several main traditions, from South Carolina-style mustard to thick and sweet Kansas City. And so, we didn’t stick to one specific flavour profile when choosing our favourites. But we did put some parameters in place. Each of our best barbecue sauces had to taste balanced: mingling sweet, savoury and spice in perfect harmony. They also had to do what they said on the tin. For example, if a sauce claimed to be bourbon flavoured, we had to be able to taste the bourbon.

Finally, we considered packaging and useability. Did the sauce come in an appropriate-sized container and is it good value for money? Did it pour well at a smooth consistency – neither too thick nor too runny? We thought of everything possible when choosing our best sauces, so you can snap ‘em up and get straight onto the good bit: the eating.

The best barbeque sauces for 2022 are:

Best overall – Stubb’s sticky sweet legendary Bar-B-Q sauce: £2.16, Waitrose.com

