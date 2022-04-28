Every pro pitmaster knows it: if you want the best summer barbecue, then you need the best fuel.

You can spend obsessive amounts of time finessing every other grilling detail – the barbecue you buy, the sauces you apply, the meat or veggie protein you source. But use poor-quality charcoal and you’ll always be selling your feast short.

Charcoal is rarely given thought by most home grillers, and yet it’s one of the most important factors in how your food turns out, impacting everything from flavour to cook time.

You need to think of charcoal as an ingredient. After all, it is literally flavouring your food. Top-quality charcoal adds gentle, natural, enticing smokiness to your food – never a synthetic, acrid or burnt taste. That’s just one reason why the best charcoal tends to be made of natural, additive-free lumpwood.

The best also performs well. It is easy to light with natural fire starters (forget lighter fluids – they can impart some unusual, and by that we mean yucky, flavours), and burns consistently. Some of our favourite barbecue charcoal comes in large chunks and can smoulder for many hours – perfect for cooking ribs, brisket or pulled pork. It’s incredibly efficient, which also makes it incredibly good value.

Read more:

How we tested

When testing, we looked for brands that were produced responsibly. We awarded extra marks to companies that use natural, traceable wood and mindful production methods. Thankfully, there is now more and more of this charcoal on the market, and while it does usually cost a bit more, you can feel good about buying it.

We tested each charcoal across a range of barbecues, from a traditional kettle-style Weber (£214, Weber.com) to kamado-style ‘cues like Big Green Egg (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk) and Kamado Joe (£899, Amazon.co.uk). Both meat and veg were prepared, with delicious results. Our favourites? The red-hot options listed below…

The best barbecue charcoal for 2022 are:

Best value – The Green Olive Firewood Co premium professional lumpwood charcoal: £25.99, Greenolivefirewood.co.uk

– The Green Olive Firewood Co premium professional lumpwood charcoal: £25.99, Greenolivefirewood.co.uk Best for Big Green Egg owners – Big Green Egg 100% natural oak and hickory lump charcoal: £28, Biggreenegg.co.uk

– Big Green Egg 100% natural oak and hickory lump charcoal: £28, Biggreenegg.co.uk Best for Kamado Joe owners – Kamado Joe big block XL lump charcoal: £25.90, Kamadojoe.com

– Kamado Joe big block XL lump charcoal: £25.90, Kamadojoe.com Best maple charcoal – Big Green Egg 100% natural Canadian maple lumpwood charcoal: £25, Biggreenegg.co.uk

– Big Green Egg 100% natural Canadian maple lumpwood charcoal: £25, Biggreenegg.co.uk Best for smoking – Masterbuilt lump charcoal: £19.90, Bbqworld.co.uk

– Masterbuilt lump charcoal: £19.90, Bbqworld.co.uk Best for single species variety – Whittle and Flame ash charcoal: £14, Whittleandflame.co.uk

– Whittle and Flame ash charcoal: £14, Whittleandflame.co.uk Best for speedy grilling – Slate Hill alder charcoal: £14.95, Slatehillcharcoal.co.uk

– Slate Hill alder charcoal: £14.95, Slatehillcharcoal.co.uk Best bargain – Big K restaurant charcoal: £19.09, Onbuy.com