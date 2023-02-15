Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It may only be February but what better way to while away the winter months than dreaming of alfresco pizza. Synonymous with summer, a pizza oven is a must-have for rustling up nonna-worthy creations in the comfort of your own garden.

Leading the pack, Ooni is arguably the biggest name in pizza ovens – but with the company’s models costing upwards of £300, we’re always on the hunt for an affordable alternative.

Enter: Salter’s model that costs less than £150 and will enable you to enjoy authentic wood-fired stone baked pizza at home.

Fuelled by wood pellets, Salter claims its pizza oven can cook a 12in dough base in 60 seconds. Better still, the versatile and portable design can grill everything from meat and fish to vegetables and chips.

Costing £144.99, it’s more than 50 per cent cheaper than Ooni cheapest pizza oven (£299, Ooni.com). If you’re planning ahead for warmer weather, here’s everything you need to know about Salter’s pocket-friendly pizza oven.

Salter wood pellet 12in pizza oven: £144.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Salter)

From Italian-style pizzas to chargrilled meat, fish and vegetables, Salter’s pizza oven is fuelled by wood pellets and heats up to 500C in just 10 minutes.

Cooking 12in pizzas in 60 seconds (just like Ooni ovens), this garden gadget is complete with an authentic pizza stone and paddle to insert and serve food with ease. Plus, there’s a handy scoop to add chips into the back of the oven. With tempting recipes included, you won’t be short of inspiration when it comes to deciding what to cook.

Whether you take it camping or to a friend’s house, the portable design means it can be easily dismantled, and there’s even a carry bag for easy storage and transportation.

More than £150 cheaper than Ooni’s 12in model, Salter’s pizza oven will make sure you’re sorted for alfresco dinner parties this year.

