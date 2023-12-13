Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The shorter and darker days make waking up in the morning more difficult. For many of us, the regular phone alarm isn't cutting it anymore. One solution is to introduce light therapy technology into your sleep schedule to make for a smoother start to the day. And what better way to do just that than with this IndyBest tried and tested sunrise alarm clock?

Loud and sudden alarm noises are enough to put anyone on the wrong side of the bed. Instead, clever companies, such as Lumie, are proving the benefits of light therapy in combating SAD (seasonal affective disorder), as well as lowering blood pressure and overall boosting moods. Waking up gradually to a simulated sunrise is as dreamy as it sounds.

In our review of the best sunrise alarm clocks, our tester found this Lumie model to be the best big name at a bargain price. So you can imagine our excitement when the already reasonably priced specialist alarm clock was discounted by a further 40 per cent.

Lumie sunrise alarm: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When testing the best sunrise alarm clocks, our writer was impressed with Lumie’s scientific background. “As members of the Society for Light Treatment and Biological Rhythms, they have specialised in light therapy since 1991 and their expertise means that their products aren’t just for show but often have real benefits for those suffering from SAD,” they noted.

This alarm clock mimics a smooth sunrise 30 minutes before the set alarm time, so you can gracefully exit those dreams in peace. You can also enter them in peace too as it offers a sunset setting to help relax you at bedtime. It can also be customised to suit you and your sleep set-up, with six different colour settings to suit every mood. Plus for those harder to wake you can add a beep or five natural sounds to accompany the light show. Oh, and don’t worry it still comes with the ever-essential snooze button.

Our tester found both sunset and sunrise settings to be a real help in getting their sleep schedule under control, saying “We really liked the mellow quality of this light which eased us gradually from sleep, and the final level seemed to really help us get out of bed with a spring in our step.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on more home appliances and tech, try the below links:

Looking for more recommendations? Read our review of the best sunrise alarm clocks