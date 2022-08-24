Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Seeing as we spend a third of our lives in bed, a good mattress is a must-have – but they don’t come cheap. Luckily, if you’re looking to save, one of our favourite bed-in-a-box brands, Simba, is hosting a huge bank holiday sale with up to 55 per cent off sleep essentials.

From bestselling mattresses to top-rated pillows, the clearance is the perfect opportunity to save on pricey sleep products.

Unable to unwind at bedtime? Simba’s weighted blanket is reduced by 50 per cent and pocesses “sleep-inducing powers” according to our reviewer. Or, if you want to feel supported at bedtime, you can save 25 per cent on the brand’s famous advanced hybrid pillow.

The long-weekend offers last until Monday 29 August, so you haven’t got long to snap up the savings.

Unsure what to invest in? You can rest easy, as we’ve rounded up our top tried-and-tested picks from the Simba bank holiday sale.

Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,649, now £989.40, Simbasleep.com

(Amazon.co.uk)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, our tester said they were “thoroughly impressed” with the hybrid design. “A layer of memory foam moulds to your body, gently cradling you, while a layer of springs gives more considered support, which saw us wake without any aches or pains,” they wrote.

An ideal choice year-round, there’s a layer of wool under the surface of the mattress, which has natural temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic properties, meaning our tester didn’t overheat. “A multi-zoned foam layer at the base adjusts to movements and body shape to ensure you’re held in all the right places.” Our tester added that with its seven-layer design, it’s one of the more luxurious mattresses you can buy – and you can now save 40 per cent too.

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £2,299, now £1,379.40, Simbasleep.com

(Amazon.co.uk)

Not one but two Simba offerings made it into our best mattresses round-up. The second was the brand’s hybrid luxe design, which Simba calls its most advanced to date – and, with 10 layers, it’s not hard to see why. “There’s a textured, breathable ticking (top layer), which is grippy to prevent your sheets from slipping around,” our tester wrote. Three layers of springs provide “decent support” and, after prolonged testing, our tester said it “kept us supported all night long – both when we’ve laid on our back and on our side.”

There’s also a bamboo-infused layer that’s naturally temperature-regulating, and foam layers, one of which includes Simba’s own cooling foam. “We found we were toasty warm on the luxe, even on a chilly winter’s evening”. If this high praise isn’t enough to convince you, it’s also reduced by 40 per cent in the bank holiday sale.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £81.75, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Dubbed the best pillow for supportive comfort in our round-up , Simba’s hybrid design is one of the most technical pillows on the market, with our reviewer saying it’s “genuinely brilliant at handling different temperatures”. One side of the case is soft cotton while the other is Simba’s own “stratos” fabric, which works to disperse or hold onto heat, depending on your skin’s temperature.

The pillow is stuffed with small, closed-cell foam “nanocubes” that you can move and remove to tailor its height and supportiveness to suit your sleep style. “After many, many nights we found the cubes tended to bunch up a little, but that’s easy to fix by unzipping the case and moving them around,” our tester said. You can save 25 per cent on the pillow right now or 35 per cent when buying a mattress.

Buy now

Simba orbit weighted blanket: Was £169, now £84.50, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

One of our favourite weighted blankets, Simba’s orbit design was praised by our tester for its “exceptional quality” and “sleep-inducing powers.” Made from several elements, including a cushiony layer that envelops the quilted pockets holding the glass nano-beads for maximum comfort and a handy machine-washable grey 100 per cent cotton cover.

“We tried the blanket in 6.8kg and found it was comfortable and breathable enough to keep us sound asleep through the night, with no hint of restlessness.” Our tester praised it as helping her fall asleep every night for more than a year, adding “the fact that it looks as good today as it did when we first opened the box is a testament to its quality.”

Buy now

Whether it’s a king, double or even a single, we’ve rounded up all the best mattress deals for August