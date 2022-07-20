The coolest summer duvet deals to help you beat the heat

With record-breaking temperatures this week and the sunny weather set to continue, many of us will be looking for ways to stay cool and collected during the balmy days and nights. And that’s where summer duvets come in.

If you’re looking to avoid hot and restless sleep, dozing with one leg out of the cover just won’t cut it if you’re cocooned by a heavy duvet.

Thinner, lighter and above all, more breathable, a summer duvet is a must. Providing the perfect amount of coverage and comfort without adding too much heat and weight, your future well-rested self will thank you.

In our review of the best summer duvets, we considered the quality, filling, materials, ease of care and of course, how well we slept – whittling it down to 10 of the best. But with some of our favourites costing upwards of £200, it’s not the cheapest investment.

To keep you cool on even the balmiest of nights, we’ve rounded up the best savings to snap up on summer duvets now. Thank us later.

Devon Duvets summer warmth British wool double duvet: Was £153.99, now £125, Soakandsleep.com

Right now, you can save nearly 20 per cent on one of our favourite summer duvets. Devon Duvets’s offering was dubbed the best wool duvet by our reviewer and they praised the “surprisingly breathable” design. Effectively regulating body temperature, it’s ideal for mild summer nights and the quality was “exceptional.” They added that it was among the more pillowy duvets they tested, which felt soothing without added heat and weight.

Jysk tronfjellet 4 season duvet, single: Was £94.99, now £70, Jysk.co.uk

With a discount of nearly 30 per cent, there’s no better time to pick up Jsyk’s summer duvet. This one was highlighted by our reviewer for being the best duvet to keep you warm during balmy nights, if you’re prone to feeling cold. The two-duvet design can be put together or taken apart according to the weather, which will come in handy with the unpredictable British climes. “The lighter of the two is 6 tog and is excellent for those warm nights, whereas the slightly heavier 7 tog is suitable for those evenings when the temperature plummets when the sun goes in,” according to our tester.

Cuddledown down alternative microfibre duvet, double: Was £79, now £59.25, Cuddledown.co.uk

Designed for those with allergies, this duvet is perfect for those whose hayfever can go wild during spring and summer. Sanitized, treated and approved for anti-allergy protection and freshness, Cuddledown’s duvet it filled with cushiony down-like hypoallergenic microfibre made from recycled materials. “We loved how light and breathable the duvet was and the super-soft feel of the 250 thread count pure cotton casing,” our reviewer explained, adding that they “could tell it was a high-quality, well-made product.”

Sleep.8 S8 cooling sensation thin duvet, double: Was £110, now £55, Sleep8.uk

“Something good enough for astronauts is good enough for us, and the fabric on this duvet is just that,” said our reviewer. Sleep.8’s cooling sensation duvet is made from Outlast, a Nasa developed material designed for astronauts’ gloves so they’re protected from extreme temperature fluctuations in space. “We put the claim to the test and our typically hot sleeper, who would usually wake up in a sweat even in spring, found they were sleeping comfortably through the night,” our writer noted. Right now, you can save 50 per cent on the duvet.

Brentfords essentials cool duvet, single: Was £10, now £7, Onlinehomeshop.com

At £10, this duvet is already super cheap – and now, you can save an extra 30 per cent on the summer essential. In our review, our tester said that “despite the super low price, it was the puffiest duvet we tested for this round-up, thanks to the hollow fibre filling.” They also praised how lightweight and breathable the design is, as well as the fact that it’s machine washable.

Dusk pure mulberry silk duvet collection, double: Was £200, now £100, Dusk.com

“If you’re looking for luxury but avoid down and feathers because they can trigger your allergies, this silk duvet is an excellent choice,” said our reviewer. Praising the sumptuous and lightweight mulberry silk filling, they also liked the sophisticated stripe pattern, quality stitching and 300 thread count 100 per cent cotton. The already reasonable price has been slashed by 50 per cent, meaning now’s the time to invest for this summer and beyond.

