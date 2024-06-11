Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sex toys come in all shapes and sizes, from bullet vibrators to internal models, which is why it can be helpful to consult an expert-led tried and tested review like ours here at IndyBest. Our writers can streamline the search and ultimately pinpoint the best buys to suit your criteria.

For the lowdown on the best vibrators to try, turn to journalist and sex expert Emilie Lavinia, who has you covered with her review. Assessing a series of vibrators with a range of criteria in mind, from the speeds and settings available to the battery life, she highlights high-tech options and those designed to be both quiet and discreet.

The So Divine self pleasure G-spot vibe was named the best G-spot vibrator. A slim model designed to target the G-spot in particular, it features three speeds and seven patterns, and if you’re on the fence about making the purchase, it’s currently on sale. Here’s everything you need to know about the tried and tested vibrator, and why it might be one to try.

So Divine self pleasure G-spot vibe: Was £40, now £24, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

In her review, Emilie Lavinia highlighted this as the best vibrator for targeting the G-spot. She says that for those who are unconcerned with girth, a slimmer model like this might work well, and describes it as “more like an internal massager than an anatomical dildo”. Speaking more about the design, she noted the “angled head with a tapered tip”. This is flat on one side, with “gentle ridges intended to massage your G-spot and deliver more varied sensations to the area”.

The “curved bottom with a single button” makes it easy to use, as it is “easy to hold and tap through the settings”. There are seven patterns and three speeds to choose between, but she does recommend starting with the lowest of these first.

While Lavinia explains the self pleasure G-spot vibe is primarily a vibrator designed for the G-spot, it is actually more versatile than that. It’s “pretty great for use all over the body” she explains, as there’s a “flat side on the head” which means you can “use it on any of your erogenous zones.” If you’re interested in trying So Divine’s toy for yourself, you can save 40 per cent with this limited-time deal at Lookfantastic.

