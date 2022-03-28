An annoying side effect of wearing glasses is the mist that appears when any kind of steam hits the lens.

This fogginess happens after humidity in the air meets the cold surface, whether that vapour is caused by breathing, sweating or a change in air temperature.

Mask wearing is also synonymous with steamy glasses, thanks to our breath escaping and fogging up the lens. Other scenarios include going into a warm house from the fresh outdoors, or being in the rain.

Whichever causes the most hassle, there are a few different products that aim to help your glasses function more effectively. These anti-fog treatments work by creating a barrier coating to offset the moisture particles, stopping any humidity from steaming up the lenses.

From reusable cloths to sprays and wipes, we’ve been researching the best anti-fog buys.

How we tested

Our tester wears glasses and trialled several sprays and wipes over a few weeks, both in different temperatures and with a face mask. Products making our best list had to improve or remove the appearance of fog. Our tester also considered solution drying time, value for money and how long the clearing effect lasted on glasses and sunglasses lenses alike.

The best anti-fog spray for glasses for 2022 are:

Best overall – Zeiss anti-fog kit, pack of two: £15.06, Amazon.co.uk

– Zeiss anti-fog kit, pack of two: £15.06, Amazon.co.uk Best reusable buy – AB Mask anti-fog cloth: £6, Superdrug.com

– AB Mask anti-fog cloth: £6, Superdrug.com Best long-wearing anti-fog spray – Muc-Off premium anti-fog treatment: £9.99, Muc-off.com

– Muc-Off premium anti-fog treatment: £9.99, Muc-off.com Best for use on the move – No Fog high performance lens cleaning wipes: £5.99, Superdrug.com

– No Fog high performance lens cleaning wipes: £5.99, Superdrug.com Best for a large surface area – Tru-Tension anti-fog spray: £6.99, Halfords.com

– Tru-Tension anti-fog spray: £6.99, Halfords.com Best budget buy – Optoplast anti-fog lens cleaner: £3, Asda.com

– Optoplast anti-fog lens cleaner: £3, Asda.com Best for light mist – Tuknon anti-fog spray: £15.99, Amazon.co.uk