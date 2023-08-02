London Nootropics flow coffee (previously called grind)
- Number of sachets: 12
- Benefits: Said to improve brain health, focus and concentration, mental clarity and both short and long-term memory
- Main ingredients: Lion’s mane mushroom and Rhodiola rosea
After the first sip, we weren’t sure about the lion’s mane mushroom flavour. We hadn’t tried adaptogenic coffee before and found its flavour was too earthy for our taste. Fast forward to our third sip and we absolutely loved this beverage. Once we got past the initial earthiness, we actually enjoyed its flavour more than regular coffee.
Lion’s mane mushroom has been used for medicinal purposes since ancient times, and can help support memory, focus and concentration, as well as mental clarity and brain health. Research found this mushroom contains two compounds that can stimulate the growth of brain cells. On top of that, it has strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immune-boosting abilities. The other main ingredient, Rhodiola rosea – a herb found in the mountains of Europe and Asia – has been used for centuries to treat anxiety, fatigue and depression. Nootropics’ sources the plant from the Altai Mountains in Russia.
If you only want to try one blend of adaptogenic coffee, this is the one we’d recommend. While we can’t say much about benefits for our memory, we definitely didn’t struggle with our afternoon dip during our workday and felt more focused on the tasks at hand too. On top of that, with some plant-based milk added, we really enjoyed the taste of this blend and would choose it over our regular cuppa. If you want to give it a try, use the discount code “MUSHCOFFEE” to benefit from 20 per cent off.