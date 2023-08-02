Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re a natural early bird or need some time to get started, there’s nothing like a steaming cuppa to kickstart your day. While big names such Nespresso or Nescafe probably spring to mind first when thinking of home brew, there are many independent coffee brands that are just as good – if not better.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, enter London Nootropics. It does coffee a little differently than we’re used to, as it uses adaptogens. These are specific mushrooms, herbs and other plants that can help your body adapt to and cope with stress.

While not all the ingredients used have scientific research to back up their effects on humans, some have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. They’re also generally risk-free to use and their benefits range from reducing stress levels to improving memory and brain health. With such bold claims to its name, we tried London Nootropics coffee blends to see if it could live up to the hype.

How we tested

We received a starter box (was £15, now £12 with discount code “MUSHCOFFEE”, Londonnootropics.com), which contained four sachets of each blend available: zen, flow (previously grind) and mojo – equal to 12 cups. Each blend is tailored for specific benefits and while zen should have a relaxing effect, mojo should be more performance-enhancing.

This starter box is a great introduction to the brand and can help you decide which blend works best for your needs, so you can then decide if you want to continue with the mixed box, switch to the mushroom blend box or a full box of one of the individual flavours in the future. There’s also bigger-sized boxes available and monthly subscriptions, which are most cost efficient and could see you save between £3 and £12 per month.

We followed the instructions on the packaging, mixing one sachet with 300ml of hot water, and started tasting. We judged based on flavour, smell, benefits and how these blends compared with our regular morning coffee. After trying each of the blends on its own, we started adding in our favourite plant-based milk. We do recommend avoiding almond milk, as we noticed this resulted in a strange consistency. No cups were consumed past midday, as we didn’t want to cause any sleepless nights.