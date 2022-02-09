The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
This wool duvet works all year round so I don’t need to store an extra in my tiny flat
Gamechanger: This wooly pal’s been a breathe of fresh air for our allergies too
Trying to buy a duvet? I bet, during the course of your research, you’ve been taken to Tog-town.
Yes, the numbers that somehow mean the difference between seasonal shivers and sweaty nights. People who are fluent in “Tog” talk about it like it’s the most obvious thing in the world. “Oh, cold toes and a crappy boiler? You’ll be after a 15.5 madam.”
The problem with the Tog-based system is that it requires you to have a remarkably predictable comfort level, or at least two duvets. Depending on the time of year, you’re meant to choose the appropriate level of warmth for your sleeping needs. But this assumes that you live in a universe where your house is predictably one temperature or another, and January doesn’t decide to be unexpectedly balmy at 11C.
Wouldn’t it be better if Togs were a thing of the past and one duvet could do it all? Well, a wool one can.
That’s what I reckon anyway, after nearly five years of testing a Fogarty model that my partner and I bought on a bit of a whim. Drunk on our enthusiasm for natural fibres and consumerist thrills, we decided to try a duvet that claimed it would regulate our temperature, whatever the weather outside, or the heating habits of our downstairs neighbour. And boy, does it deliver.
Fogarty wool all seasons duvet, double
Buy now £65, Dunelm.com
First, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. The Fogarty wool duvet has no loft. Whereas down or synthetic duvets have some height due to the innards plumping it up a bit, a wool duvet does not produce the same effect, as the material lies flat.
Some people do not like this. They want the feeling of being enveloped, like a gamine Hollywood starlet cavorting between billowing layers. And I understand that, but, I would say, I also used to be that person. But now my eyes have been opened to the power of wool, and how it’s positives considerably outweigh the potential loss of glamour.
First: the temperature regulation. Yes, it does work. In the summer, I am cool. In the winter, I am warm. It is as simple as that. Sometimes my toesies are a little chilly on the coldest nights, but no more so than when I had a down duvet. It just works, as promised. Now I don’t need a duvet per season, and therefore I don’t have to store a spare in my tiny flat, which sort of doubles how good value it is. Perfect.
Second: the aesthetics. Although the flatness of the blanket doesn’t give off the same “come hither” energy as down, it does make it remarkably easy to make the bed look neat and tidy. Because there’s a bit of weight to the blanket (not in “weighted blanket” territory, just a little comforting) it naturally lies flat and smooth, which will be welcomed by any neat freaks or interiors Instagrammers.
Finally: it helped with my allergies. Wool is regarded as being pretty friendly to those of us with constantly blocked sinuses, and I have certainly found this to be the case. Previously my feather duvet meant that every time my head hit the pillow, I would become as nasal as a This American Life presenter. Now that only happens when my laziness has got the better of me in regards to vacuuming.
The verdict: Fogarty wool all seasons duvet, double
This duvet has been a gamechanger for me: more room in my flat, better comfort in bed, and no more sniffles. Unless you are completely committed to your big-duvet boudoir fantasy, I’d recommend giving wool a go.
And… that’s it really. It’s just one of the best things I’ve ever bought, and I’m delighted to shout about it. Sweet dreams.
