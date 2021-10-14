From technologically advanced mattresses to silk pillowcases cases and supportive toppers, the sleep industry is booming as we all strive for a better night’s kip.

Amassing somewhat of a cult following in recent years, weighted blankets are one of the latest and trendiest aids. With cited benefits ranging from a reduction in anxiety and stress to helping with restlessness, myriad poor sleepers swear by them come bedtime.

First introduced by occupational therapists in the 1960s to help those with behavioural disorders and autism, the blankets were designed to put pressure on patients, which can increase the production of serotonin in the body, helping you feel happy and calm. Experts refer to this as “deep-pressure therapy” – the sensory input delivered through hugging, squeezing and touching, which weighted blankets are intended to mimic.

The benefits have only become known among consumers recently, with the blankets and their relaxing effect now hitting the mainstream. We tried one out from a leading name: Mela.

How we tested

The brand says its blankets encourage a deeper and more restorative sleep, so we put these claims to the test over a two-week period, cocooning ourselves in it both at night and on lazy sofa Sundays. Considering the comfort, pressure and relaxation offered, we weighed up whether the Mela blanket is really worth the money.

Mela weighted blanket, double: £112, Melacomfort.co.uk

(Mela)

Rating: 8/10

Weights available: 5.5kg, 7kg, 9kg, 11kg

5.5kg, 7kg, 9kg, 11kg Sizes: Single, double, king

Single, double, king Removable cover included? Yes

Mela recommends choosing a weighted blanket that’s around 10 per cent of your body weight. Helpfully, the brand offers four different options (5.5kg, 7kg, 9kg and 11kg) as well as three sizes (single, double and king), making it easy to find the right blanket for you. As well as giving a portion of sales to charity, it also provides a 30-day trial so that if you don’t get on with it, you can return it for free, with some unwanted blankets donated to homeless charities. In terms of cost, Mela’s offer is less than Simba’s pricey orbit blanket but a bit more than budget options like those offered by Silentnight.

Design and features

Arriving neatly in a box, the removable cover and inner blanket come packed separately. You attach the two by tying the blanket to loops inside the cover, which we’ll admit is a little fiddly and time-consuming. But once complete, we saw the benefits of such a system as the blanket was securely prevented from bunching up and remained flat despite the weight. There was also a useful brochure that gave us nice tips on how to get a better night’s slumber.

(Daisy Lester)

The inner blanket is comprised of anti-rustle glass pellets (a popular hypoallergenic material) that give it its weight and helps mould it to your shape. The pellets are evenly placed in fixed positions throughout the blanket so the weight is smoothly distributed. The blanket’s 100 per cent cotton shell is designed to be extra breathable, allowing for plenty of airflow.

Some weighted blankets don’t come with a cover, making them harder to wash, but Mela’s has a handy removable layer that can go in the machine. One side of it is made from cotton and the other from soft, recycled polyester. This textured side has an almost velvet feel to it. Our only qualm is the aesthetic – some might not like the silvery-grey hue that has the potential to look a little plain and dull against your interiors.

Comfort and performance

When it came to trying the blanket out in bed, we weren’t disappointed. Moulding to the contours of our body, we immediately felt cocooned by it. The pressure from the glass pellets gave us the feeling of sinking deeper into the mattress, and, while it took some getting used to, by the second week we felt a noticeable difference. We found that we woke up fewer times throughout the night and felt more secure, relaxed and calm when nodding off. The blanket also proved to be a comforting godsend during a hungover sofa day.

Of course, if you’re not the biggest fan of hugs, then the blanket might not have the desired effect. We felt cuddled (verging on swaddled), and truly comforted. When our partner tried it out, however, they didn’t like the feeling of being so enveloped.

We also had no complaints about the glass-pellet design that kept the blanket in shape and flat throughout the night with no bunching up. The fixed distribution meant the blanket’s weight spread completely evenly over our body.

Trying it out both under and without our duvet, it got a little hot when sleeping with the two layers – but we imagine that come winter there’ll be no better way to get cosy at night. During some unusually warm October evenings, we slept with it alone and benefited from its cooling design. There’s also a chill eucalyptus cover (£45, Melacomfort.co.uk), made with eucalyptus silk and designed specifically for hot sleepers, available on the website.

The verdict: Mela weighted blanket

Poor sleepers who are prone to disruptive nights, suffer from stress or anxiety or simply want to feel calmer and more relaxed come bedtime will all benefit from Mela’s weighted blanket. We found the brand’s sleep aid to be comforting and cosy – helping us on our way to a night of deeper and less-restless sleep. While we wouldn’t go so far as to call it “restorative”, we woke up feeling more refreshed and went to sleep feeling soothed – it’s safe to say it’s now one of our nighttime necessities.

