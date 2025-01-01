7 best draught excluders to help keep your home snug

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

With winter temperatures dropping and energy costs continuing to rise, finding effective ways to keep your house warm is essential, and one easy way to make spaces cosier is by using a draught excluder. They won’t warm up rooms like electric heaters, of course, but they will help keep chills at bay – they can be particularly effective in older, draughty properties.

The household heroes help reduce heat loss by sitting against the bottom of the door, preventing cold air from seeping in through the gap between the door and the floor, while also making it harder for warm air to escape. The best draught excluders will therefore help keep your living spaces warm, cozy and comfortable, and could potentially save you money on your heating bills.

According to the Energy Saving Trust draught-proofing your windows and doors could save you up to £40 a year. This is because homes that don’t have draughts are more comfortable at lower temperatures, so, you don’t need to crank up the thermostat. Plus, when you do have the heating on, that heat is more likely to stay contained in rooms, so you remain warm and cozy.

Whether you’re dealing with gaps under doors or a draughty chimney, we’ve rounded up some of the best draught excluders you can buy right now. From traditional fabric doorstop styles to innovative chimney plugs, whatever your taste or budget, there’s a perfect draught excluder for you.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer tested a wide range of draught excluders, to find the perfect fit for every home ( The Independent/Rachael Penn )

We tested a variety of draught excluders in a Victorian terrace house that is extremely, well, draughty. We tried the draught excluders in a variety of rooms and tested how well they worked when the heating was on and when it was off. We looked at how durable and effective the draught excluders are and how easy they are to look after and maintain.

Why trust us

Rachael Penn is a freelance lifestyle journalist who began writing for IndyBest in 2021. She’s written reviews, buying guides and shopping features covering tech, kitchen gadgets, food, drink and household appliances. Her expertise has also earned her bylines in The Spectator,Real Homes, Gizmodo, The Evening Standard, Metro, TechRadar and CreativeBloq.

The best draft excluders for 2024 are: