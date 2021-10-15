It’s no coincidence that when the nights draw in the TV schedules start to look particularly tempting. Who doesn’t love curling up with a cuppa and a gripping box set on a dark chilly night? But while our eyes are fixed on the flatscreen, we might want to consider its immediate surrounds, too.

With a wealth of design-led furniture pieces on offer, finding the right media unit for your telly doesn’t just come down aesthetics: you’ll need to consider your new TV stand’s maximum weight capacity as well as its width, depth and height.

Think about overall proportions, too. A large TV that overwhelms the unit it sits on is never a good look, nor do you want to risk it toppling over. And eyeline: consider the most comfortable position in relation to your cosiest spot on the sofa – after all, you’ll likely be there for hours.

If you’re looking for a space-saving solution, think about a wall-mounted unit that won’t impose on your living room’s square footage, or even a TV stand that doubles up as a large shelving unit with plenty of extra storage.

How we tested

We tried out a range of stylish media units, testing each on form and functionality. We looked for top-quality craftsmanship, storage capacity, excellence in design, how well the self-assembly products went up as well as affordability.

The best TV stands for 2021 are:

Made pavis wide TV stand natural rattan and oak effect Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Dimensions: H 41cm x W 135cm x D 39cm This pale wooden media unit from Made combines sleek and modern design with just a hint of boho chic. The body is crafted from engineered wood but does a great impression of warm mid-toned oak complete with a natural grain that gives the piece a pleasing visual texture. The “oak” is met with natural rattan on the two sliding doors, while perfectly rounded pole-like legs offer contemporary flair. We loved the way the doors glide from side to side to reveal handy storage space, while cables can be neatly tucked away via generous holes at the back. This one comes flat packed but is simple to put together and we found, looks and feels much more expensive than it is. Buy now £ 199 , Made.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tikamoon temis acacia TV stand Best: Mix of materials Rating: 9/10 Dimensions: H 40cm x W160cm x D 35cm Arriving ready assembled, Tikamoon’s stylish offering brought instant glamour to our living space. At 160cm, the first thing you notice about this TV stand is its generous width. The temis offers a handy surface that’s not just for the telly but for objects and artworks, or indeed anything that gives the room a pleasing balance without putting television centre stage. The unit is crafted from an attractive mix of materials: a wonderfully rich acacia wood with a smooth varnished finish, industrial curved black metal legs, and impressively, real stone veneer on the doors. The lowest sitting unit in our round-up, this one brings a cool, laid-back vibe to the room. Buy now £ 525 , Tikamoon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Swoon weaving small TV stand, acacia and black steel Best: For tight spaces Rating: 8/10 Dimensions: H 50cm x W90cm x D 35cm Simple, boxy, stylish, Swoon’s new weaving TV stand is made from a rich acacia wood that’s been dark-stained to accentuate its beautiful natural swirling grain. This one features hidden storage space in the shape of two cupboards – one of which is split with a handy shelf and discreet semi-circular cable holes. The unit is elevated via a sturdy black steel underframe with slimline legs, which gives its piece a gravity-defying look. But what we love most about the weaving stand is its deeply textured slatted front: a hint at Scandi chic and a feat of intricate woodwork. Buy now £ 339 , Swooneditions.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shelved heslerton modular TV unit with shelf bridge and low cupboards Best: For extra storage Rating: 9/10 Dimensions: H 205.5cm x W 242cm x D 42cm Combining a TV stand with modular shelving is this stylish unit from Shelved. The asymmetrical piece features a series of three low-sitting double cupboards that open up to reveal nifty adjustable shelves as well as rear cable access – you won’t want to upset the clean contemporary lines of this furniture piece with messy leads. While the TV will happily perch, there’s enough space to incorporate a well-mounted flatscreen within the unit, too. What we loved most about the heslerton was that despite its heft – and this is a large unit – its slimline metal frame and open shelves keep the look bright and airy. Mix and match from three frame and panel shades. Buy now £ 1609.30 , Shelved.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ikea fjällbo TV bench, black Best: Industrial design Rating: 8/10 Dimensions: H 54cm x W 150cm x D 36cm With its black industrial cage-like frame, this one’s a bit of a design diversion for Ikea – and we are all for that. The three-door TV unit is made from steel with an epoxy/polyester powder coating, which softens the dark material, while its solid pine top panel and interior shelf make a pleasing contrast. Arriving flat packed, the TV stand proves simple to assemble and cleverly, the back of the unit is kept completely open to allow for various cables to go where they’re needed without the faff. While the latticed body of the unit offers an attractive texture one by-product of that is remote control signals get through with the doors shut, giving us even less reason to haul ourselves off the sofa. Buy now £ 129 , Ikea.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm Oliver wide TV stand Best: Style on a budget Rating: 8/10 Dimensions: H 51cm x W 120cm x D 38cm Funky, modern, compact and affordable, this vibrant number from Dunelm ticks a lot of boxes. The self-assembly piece is made from a mix of MDF and particle board with a smooth ochre painted finish and a contrasting oak effect top. We loved its brilliantly utilitarian design, and that it offers a cheery colour pop in the living room. The body of the unit is elevated on a strong metal frame in black, which echoes the simple handles, while functional storage space comes in a mix of open and hidden shelving, plus a handy drawer for cables and remotes. Well-crafted and easy to assemble, regardless of its purse-friendly price. Buy now £ 169 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm Priya TV stand Best: Woodwork Rating: 9/10 Dimensions: H 45cm x W 110cm x D 42cm For those with deeper pockets, this is another design triumph from Dunelm, this time taking design cues from stylish Art Deco furniture pieces. The priya TV stand is a beautiful piece of engineering with its striking grooved, angular door design that adds eye-popping texture. But it’s not just about the frontage: crafted from solid mango wood, the piece boasts impressive woodwork throughout, while brass effect pull-handles and angled legs offer glamorous accents. On the practical side, this one features generously wide open shelving complete with cable holes at the back of the unit, plus hidden storage in the shape of two boxy cupboards on either side. Buy now £ 329 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hykkon solid wood TV stand Best: Retro design Rating: 8/10 Dimensions: H 47cm x W 90cm x D 35cm With its playfully curved mid-century lines and angled pin legs, this is one retro furniture piece that belies the modern-day tech it’s designed to hold. The TV stand is hand-crafted from a beautifully rich and warm chestnut wood with a pair of small brass knobs that bring out the wood’s golden tones. We loved this one for its simple design: an open, backless shelf gives us a versatile storage space for the consoles and DVD player, while the pair of drawers keep bits and bobs tidied away and offers a pleasing symmetry. Fun, funky, and functional. Buy now £ 179.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} John Lewis & Partners Grayson TV stand sideboard, dark Best: For hiding tech Rating: 8/10 Dimensions: H 57.5cm x W 120cm x D 40cm Fashioned from a mix of walnut veneers and MDF, this is a modish media unit that’s as Scandi chic as it is mid-century inspired. Mimicking the best walnut furniture pieces of yesteryear, the slatted wrap-around effect doors open up to reveal two adjustable glass shelves inside. Everything save from the telly is completely hidden with this one – ideal if you don’t want an ugly DVD player upsetting the aesthetic. The Grayson is generous in width and storage space and is beautifully crafted. Buy now £ 450 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

