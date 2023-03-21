Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring is (nearly) officially here, which means we can expect our gardens to feel a little less on the nippy side. However, if you’re looking for a way to extend the amount of time you spend outside, Aldi’s fire pits are the answer.

While you might be reaching for the electric blanket and hot water bottle to fend off the chill, opting for outdoor heating can stop any bad weather putting a dampner on your time spent alfresco this season.

As you’d expect, Aldi’s garden Specialbuys collection is serving up some serious goodness when it comes to seating too – offering everything from its signature sell-out success egg chair to rattan furniture. All of which are here to make sure you can spruce up your garden for summer 2023 more affordably.

The budget-friendly supermarket isn’t just on hand with its outdoor seating options though. Kitting you out for alfresco gatherings, Aldi has reintroduced a wider range of outdoor fire pits, expanding its collection with both rustic and modern designs. There are five to choose from, with the range now including a tripod fire pit that actually doubles as a cooking station (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk). Better still, many of the models are on sale right now.

Whether you’re planning a garden party to welcome in spring, a wholesome gathering with friends or simply want to bring warmth to your evenings spent outdoors, grab one of these fire pits before they’re gone.

Gardenline tripod fire pit: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Get ready for barbeque season with Aldi’s gardeline tripod fire pit. If you’re eager to cook over flames throughout the warmer months, you might want to consider a tripod fire pit. The portable design should keep you warm on chilly evenings and it also features a chrome-plated cooking grill.

Don’t be put off by its size either, as this taller fire pit is said to be easy to assemble and fits inside a carry bag – ideal for packing on camping trips and picnics.

Buy now

Gardenline wildfire mesh fire pit: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Owing to its swish criss-cross design, here we have one of the more rustic-looking options from the Aldi collection. The mesh lid should provide a little extra piece of mind too. Helpfully, there’s also a poker included. Right now, the price is reduced by 25 per cent, so we would reccomend striking while the iron is hot.

Buy now

Gardenline steel fire pit 60cm: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Sturdy and simple in design, this steel pit is the most purse-friendly of the collection. Another great option if you lean towards a more rustic aesthetic for your garden, the oiled steel bowl rests on three legs and should look even better as it weathers. An understated design for a very fair price, this is one to bookmark ahead of evenings spent outside.

Buy now

Gardenline geometric fire pit: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Eagle-eyed Aldi shoppers may remember this design from 2021, but the 2022 version brought a slight update – with a more convincing stone effect and sleeker finish. Not only will this keep you warm well into the night, it also doubles up as a barbecue, thanks to its chrome-plated cooking grill – a two-in-one we’re obsessed with. Hugely popular, it was a sell-out success in 2022, so we’d recommend snapping this up as quickly as you can while it’s reduced by 25 per cent. Then, simply gather your friends for a springtime soirée to remember.

Buy now

Gardenline square fire pit: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re looking to heat things up in your garden, this square fire pit is yet another great option. The contemporary industrial design means it’s likely to go with any of your existing garden furniture, and its size (68.5cm x 68.5cm x 53cm) lends itself well to even the smallest of outdoor spaces.

If you’re concerned about any sparks going astray, it comes with a mesh cover, which should help to keep you safe. At £69.99, this one is a little pricier than the other options, but it’s still a pocket-friendly buy.

Buy now

