Aldi’s Specialbuy section has been delivering the goods when it comes to garden ideas this year, ensuring our outdoor spaces are properly kitted out in preparation for a summer full of socialising.

So far, we’ve had a hot tub (£349.99, Aldi.co.uk), a two-in-one fire pit (£229.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a rope-effect rocking chair (£99.99, Aldi.co.uk).

The latest launch that has caught our eye is Aldi’s outdoor gazebo, which comes with a built-in bar all for the bargain price of £179.99.

Set to transform your summer soirées, the gazebo will make a smart addition to any outdoor space here in the UK where the weather can change in a flash. Use it to stop yourself getting sunburned one day and to shelter your guests from a thunderstorm the next.

Available to pre-order right now, with an estimated dispatch date of Thursday 8 July, the gazebo is only available to buy online, meaning shoppers won’t find it in the bountiful middle aisle of the supermarket.

And, as is the case with many of Aldi’s Specialbuys, customers will have to be quick to avoid disappointment as once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Ready to enjoy the longer evenings with a cocktail or cold beer in hand? Read on for everything you need to know about the garden bar.

Gardenline bar gazebo: £179.99, Aldi.co.uk

Whether you’re planning an outdoor feast with friends or a special garden party, this stylish bar is here to make your get togethers all the more memorable.

Designed with a two-tier roof, the gazebo provides the perfect cover come rain or shine and there is plenty of space under the canvas for you and your guests to celebrate summer evenings in style. It is designed with a handy shelving unit that allows you to have several drinks ready for use and a glass rack for hanging your glasses up out of the way.

Ideal for anyone that loves to entertain, it also comes with two raised stools so your guests can kick back and relax while you feel like you’re running your very own private cocktail bar.

If you’re looking for more ideas to spruce up your garden for summer get togethers, we have plenty of recommendations, including the perfect piece of furniture to relax and unwind in – a hammock. This VonHaus version (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) was chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best hammocks, with our tester praising it for being “light and easy to move around the garden to chase the sun”.

“We especially loved the inoffensive nautical look of the 100 per cent cotton hammock, which was a dream to snooze on in the sunshine,” our reviewer said. “It’s so easy to take apart that even the seriously DIY-challenged shouldn’t be deterred, and it won’t break the bank either.”

