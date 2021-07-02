The sun has started to shine and dare we say it’s starting to feel a little like summer. And if that wasn’t enough, Aldi’s just brought us some even better news by announcing it’s launching a giant version of its sell-out egg chair.

The coveted garden furniture item is like gold dust and is still one of Aldi’s bestselling Specialbuys when it periodically returns, with the supermarket reporting record sales every time it comes back into stock. But we think this new design might just rival the original.

As a supersized version, it’s big enough to seat two people comfortably and has a large cushion for extra padding. The bigger size does of course mean it’s more expensive than the original and will you set you back £249.99, but we think it’s well worth it for a summer that’s likely to be largely spent in our gardens.

Aldi’s summer offerings have been second to none this year – it recently launched a £45 garden parasol and brought back its popular inflatable kayak and sell-out fire pit and log burner. However, with the news of its latest egg chair, we think the budget supermarket may have just created its fastest sell out yet.

Designed in a rattan style and suspended from a dark grey iron frame, it’s a garden must-have that will go with any theme or styling. If you want to get your hands on it, it will be available to buy online from Sunday (4 July) – but you’ll have to be quick because we predict it’ll sell out fast.

Aldi large hanging egg chair: £249.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 4 July

Aldi’s original garden seat was such a hit with us here at IndyBest that it took the top spot in our guide to the best egg chairs, with our writer noting that while “attractively affordable”, it “doesn’t scrimp on quality, making it a hugely popular patio piece”. This new larger version (measures 35cm x 110cm x 220cm) and looks ideal for summertime relaxing.

Similar to the original chair, it comes in a very on-trend rattan design and features a set of dark grey cushions, which our writer noted further add to its cosy appeal. If you want to get your hands on it (and let’s face it, who wouldn’t?) you’d better be quick because this won’t hang (pun intended) around for long. When you click on the link, don’t be put off by it saying “damaged packaging”, as Aldi has confirmed with the IndyBest team that the link we’ve provided will be updated with new stock, so make sure to bookmark the page now. With space enough to seat two, share with a loved one or lounge in it solo with a brilliant book.

Available from 4 July

