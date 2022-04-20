One of the most coveted garden buys of the last few years, hanging egg chairs are a simple yet oh so effective way to (quite literally) elevate your outdoor set-up.

And with the sun beginning to shine and summertime soirees on the horizon, now’s the time to kit out your garden for 2022.

Luckily for us, Homebase has not only restocked its egg chair but has also reduced it by nearly 50 per cent – perfect for those looking to upgrade their garden furniture on a budget.

If you missed out on Aldi’s sell-out chair, fear not as Homebase’s alternative bears a striking resemblance to the budget supermarket design’s rattan finish and plush cushioning.

Costing just £210, it’s a fraction of the cost of most hanging egg chairs on the market, yet doesn’t scrimp on the designer aesthetic. Here’s everything you need to know.

Homebase Florence hanging egg chair: Was £400, now £210, Homebase.co.uk

(Homebase)

Reduced by just shy of £200, Homebase’s hanging egg chair is a steal. The coocooning chair is suspended off a sturdy steel frame that’s powder-coated to help protect it from the elements.

Contrasting with the black stand, the woven rattan-effect chair adds a contemporary and laid-back look to your outdoor space, while the plush cushioning is made for curling up in.

Whether serving as an idyllic relaxation spot in the corner of your garden or adding interest to your patio or terrace, the aesthetically pleasing design is an affordable winner.

If you happen to miss out on snapping up Homebase’s deal, the hanging egg chair that took the crown in our round-up costs just £15 more.

JYSK hanging chair GJERN, nature: £225, Jysk.co.uk

(JYSK)

“There’s so much to love about JYSK’s egg chair, not least its tantalisingly affordable price,” praised our writer. “Simple in design and crafted from poly-rattan with a sturdy black metal frame, it more than does the job.” Noting its comfortable upholstered cushioning, nifty headrest and durable wipe-clean design, it’s no surprise that it was the best overall.

