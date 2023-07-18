Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newsflash: there’s more to finding the perfect planter than you might initially think. One of the most important topics is size. Take the time to look at not only the dimensions of the planter but to think about how much the plant you’re putting in it will grow.

Choose a planter which is too small and you risk restricting its growth. On the other hand, choosing a planter which is too large can result in the plant struggling to absorb enough water and plant food. It’s worth remembering that plants struggle to absorb nutrients from soil when there’s too much of it.

Instead, as a guide, choose a planter which has a diameter two inches wider than your plant’s diameter, and be prepared to repot the plant as it grows. It’s also important to ensure your planter has a design which allows for drainage. If moisture can’t escape and the soil stays damp for long periods of time, problems such as root rot can arise.

Plants with lots of foliage – such as shrubs, decorative plants and herbs – need deeper planters as they’ve got longer roots. Plants such as cacti and succulents, which have very short roots, can be placed in much shallower planters.

A final tip? Choose a planter which is easy on the eye. In winter, when even the lushest of gardens can look somewhat sparse, brightly coloured planters can add a splash of much-needed colour.

How we tested

Our gardening skills might not quite be at Alan Titchmarsh levels, but in recent years we’ve worked hard to create a garden filled with a variety of plants, all of which have different needs. We’re now the proud owners of everything from apple trees and herbs (we’re particularly proud of our potted mint plant), and so had no shortage of plants for this particular testing session.

We considered multiple aspects, potting and re-potting plants to evaluate the ease with which we could do so, and taking into consideration factors such as weight, rigidity, drainage capabilities and sustainability. In short? You’ll struggle to find homes more worthy of your greenery than these planters.

The best garden planters for 2023 are: