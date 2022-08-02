The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Flymo’s easistore 380R lawn mower will cut your costs as well as your lawn
The foldable frame makes for easy storage, but does it still deliver perfectly trimmed turf?
Electric mowers are still a sensible option, compared to cordless if you’re looking after a modest lawn. They’re inexpensive to buy, as you’re not paying for batteries and chargers up front, and you can keep operational costs down, as you don’t have to constantly feed them with petrol.
However, you will be relying on your household energy supply during cutting, which is why the efficiency of the machine is even more relevant in these days of spiralling household energy bills.
With this in mind, we revisited our latest round-up of lawn mowers and the choice for the best electric mower, the Flymo easistore 380R, to get a more in-depth understanding of the machine itself.
We wanted to see how well the mower was able to cope with the same patch of lawn over several seasons of mowing. We started in mid-March – when the grass growth starts again after the winter months and the mower needs to be set at the higher range of its cutting height – and continued with weekly mows throughout spring and summer when the cutting height reduces.
We kept a close eye on the quality of the finish throughout this time and whether the blade of the Flymo cut efficiently at all heights without tearing or pulling at the grass. This enabled us to see whether the 380R really was an all-season lawnmower, and get a better idea of what effect its weekly use might have on our electricity bill at the end of the summer.
Read more:
How we tested
We set the Flymo to work on a front and back lawn with a combined size equivalent to that of two tennis courts. We paid particular attention to the ergonomics and efficiency of the machine, and also the striping feature, to see how well-defined the stripes were once the blades had stopped spinning.
The lawned area had obstacles, which included a bird bath and a children’s swing, and was bordered by a wooden fence, so that we could test the mower’s close edge cutting.
Flymo Easistore 380R
Rating: 7/10
- Cable length: 10m
- Cutting heights: 2cm-6cm
- Cutting width: 38cm
- Grass-box capacity: 45l
- Power: 160W
- Power type: Electric
- Product weight: 12.6kg
- Rear roller: Yes
Before cutting
Without a battery or a tank of petrol on board, you’ll immediately notice how lightweight the mower is, even though the version we tested (there are three in total) featured the widest cutting deck, most powerful motor and largest grass-collection box.
Previously on some Flymo models, we’ve found adjusting the cutting height a bit sticky. But the 380R’s lever, located over one of the front wheels, moved fluidly and allowed us to choose one of the five cutting heights (2cm-6cm) without having to fight with it.
In operation, the ambidextrous throttle grips and quick-start button make it easy to control the power. Also, the 1m-long handle is adjustable, so you can maintain a healthy, upright working position – no stooping necessary.
Read more: The Husqvarna 315 automower 315 mark II put to the test
The grass-collection box detaches easily when full and the sturdy handle and large opening make it easy to empty.
As with most electric mowers on the market, the easistore has a cable length of just 10m, so it’s likely that an extension lead will be needed to get complete coverage in your garden.
Performance
Even though this is a Flymo, it’s a rolling lawnmower, not a hover. One of the reasons for that is its grass-striping feature, which incorporates a rear roller in the mower itself, so that you can create that Wimbledon Centre Court effect (but more of that later).
It rolls well on its four hard plastic wheels, and the larger 16cm rear wheels do tend to even out lumps and bumps and lumps in the lawn, so that you can maintain an even finish at your chosen cutting height without scalping.
The cut you get from a mower will largely depend on its ability to prep the grass blades for the cutting blade itself. The 380R does a very good job of this, thanks to how light the deck of the machine is and the addition of grass combs at the side of the mower.
Its lightweight and thin wheels mean that it doesn’t compact the grass in front of the mower as it runs over it, and the combs that are just behind the front wheels guide grass blades that would usually escape the cutting deck into the path of the blades. This is particularly useful when you’re mowing along a hard border, like a fence or wall, because you’re not left with clumps of grass along the edge that you have to return to and strim after you’ve finished mowing.
Read more: 7 best outdoor rugs to level up your garden or balcony
This all adds to the mower’s overall efficiency and there was very little re-mowing that had to be done (where you have to return to an area of the lawn that hasn’t been cut well on the first pass), so mowing time is kept to a minimum.
The cut quality is good with the blade cutting clean and evenly, so that it leaves behind healthy-looking turf. The roller adds to the effect, as it flattens the blades of grass as you head in one direction over your lawn and then does exactly the same as you head back in the opposite direction. Even though the action of the roller is the same, it means that light is reflected off the blades of grass in two different ways, giving the appearance of stripes.
Now, we’ve tried rollers plenty of times before and they can be quite hit and miss, even on more expensive machines, because the weight distribution of the mower will impact how effective the roller is. That said, we were impressed with the striping achieved with the 380R – it really delivered that manicured appearance with minimal effort.
Storage
One of the mower’s other big USPs becomes evident when you actually stop mowing. The easistore feature allows you to store the mower vertically, propped up by a plastic ridge at the back of the machine and the two rear wheels.
The cordage is wrapped around two hooks on the handle, and the handlebar also stands upright and acts as a hook to hang the grass box on, just above the upright body of the mower itself.
Read more: Aldi’s gazebo is your go-to for summer soirées
It’s a space-saving option that’s becoming increasingly popular across a range of models, but to see it on mowers at the lower end of the pricing scale is still quite unusual, which makes the easistore particularly attractive for some.
Although the 380R was robust enough in operation to soak up any knocks it received from garden obstacles, like bird baths, we don’t think the plastic casing would have stood up to something falling from a height onto it – for example, a can of paint being knocked off a shelf onto the mower in the shed. However, standing as it does, you eliminate this problem, as the footprint is so small it presents a very slim profile and would probably steer clear of any accidental damage.
The verdict: Flymo easistore 380R
If you don’t have a lot of garden storage space, aren’t looking to spend too much, but do want to maintain and manicure a lawn area between 300m2 and 400m2, then the easistore is a good choice. The machine is very manoeuvrable and cuts efficiently, so it can run off your house electricity supply without being an extra burden on your energy bills.
Price comparison
- {{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on lawnmowers and other home and garden appliances, try the links below:
Seek out the shade during summer heat with the best garden parasols
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.