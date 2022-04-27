In theory, we should celebrate warm weather in the UK. But in reality, surviving the rising temperatures of summer for us Brits can be somewhat challenging.

If like us you are crossing your fingers for another bank holiday heatwave but dread a hot night’s sleep, let us help you bag a bargain to stay cool.

And once again, it’s Aldi to the rescue. While we all enjoy its bargain garden furniture, pizza ovens, and lawn mowers, it’s recognied that sometimes to make the most of warm days, we need a break from the heat. Enter the new tower fan by Easy Home which the budget supermarket has on sale for just £19.99.

With most tower fans costing over £50, Aldi’s fan is a far more affordable alternative. You only need to take a quick look at other market leaders like, John Lewis & Partners tower fan (£50, Johnlewis.com), Bionaire’s ultra slim tower fan (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Dyson’s purifier cool autoreact (£499, Dyson.co.uk) to know this is a deal you can’t afford to miss.

So, to stop heat hating and ensure you keep looking forward to a sunny summer, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s cooling budget buy.

Read more:

Easy Home white tower fan: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Size: 24 x 24 x 76cm (approx.)

If you’re still working in a home office that feels more like a sauna, stop wasting space with a bowl of ice in front of your desk fan. Instead, this slim tower fan claims to be able to cool the whole room from the floor, even if you are short on space.

The white minimalist design makes it an easy fit for any room and with a 1.8m cable you can even bring the fan closer to escape the most intense heat. It also boasts three different speed settings to help find the perfect temperature fit on days where the temperature could range anywhere between 15C and 30C. A two-hour timer also saves valuable energy, and the horizontal oscillation feature sweeps the airflow across the room to circulate a cooler breeze.

Best of all, the bargain fan features overheat protection and has a three-year warranty. The Easy Home tower fan is available to pre-order now for dispatch on April 28 and will be available in stores from the same day.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fans and household appliances, try the links below:

Looking to make the most of the heat this summer? Aldi’s affordable garden range is here to spruce up your outdoor space