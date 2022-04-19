Following the sunny bank holiday, our sights are firmly set on summer and with it, lighter evenings, warmer and of course, alfresco gatherings.

But many of us might be left staring out at our gardens with dread. After a long, bleak winter, our outdoor spaces are looking less than appealing, so with the countdown to summer officially on, it’s time to start thinking about how you can get your garden ready for hosting guests.

From hanging egg chairs and pizza ovens, to rattan furniture sets and mud kitchens for the kids, budget supermarket Aldi has been busy making sure your outdoor space is kitted out for 2022.

Whether you’re planning a barbecue, having friends over for aperitifs or throwing a picnic party, giving the lawn a quick trim will instantly smarten up your outdoor space. However, if you have the wrong lawnmower, cutting the grass can turn into one monumental hassle.

With this in mind, Aldi couldn’t have timed the arrival of its latest Specialbuy any better. Relaunching its Ferrex petrol lawn mower, the model promises to keep your lawn looking lush and healthy as you start spending more time outside.

Read more:

Costing £199.99, the garden gadget is a fraction of the price of some similar models. Ready to give your garden an upgrade? Here’s everything you need to know about the Ferrex lawn mower.

Ferrex 46cm petrol lawn mower: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you want to keep your lawn neat and tidy but consider cutting the grass one of your most-dreaded outdoor chores, look no further.

This gadget is powered by a stroke petrol engine and has a self-propelling function, which moves the mower at a comfortable walking pace, meaning it makes light work out of mowing even the largest of spaces.

It has seven cutting heights, ranging from 25-75mm, which you can adjust easily. It also comes with a mulching plug, which is handy for cutting grass clippings and redistributing them in a thin layer onto your lawn – a trick that helps keep it healthy.

It comes supplied with a 55l hybrid collection bag and soft-grip handles that also fold down half way, which is useful for storage.

If you’d rather an electric model, Aldi Specialbuys aisle also boasts a 1800W corded Ferrex model (£99.99, Aldi.co.uk) for under £100.

Buy now

If you miss out on this particular deal, fear not, because we have plenty of other recommendations in our guide to the best lawn mowers, whether you want a petrol, electric or battery-powered model.

We loved the Karcher LMO 18-36 cordless lawn mower (£299.99, Kaercher.com), which was selected as the best buy in our review.

(Karcher)

“The chassis design allowed us to mow close to the edge, next to walls, fences, etc, and the machine gave a quality finish to the grass, leaving it looking very neat and lush, especially after using the mow and mulch facility,” praised our writer.

“We were impressed with the storage system for the mower too, which collapses down to the wheeled footprint, including the grass collection box.” They added.

Voucher codes

For offers on outdoor furniture and discounts garden furnishings, try the links below:

For hassle-free gardening, opt for a robot lawnmower that will keep your lawn trimmed all summer long