Our top rated electric heater does more than just keep you warm

After braving the cold, with umbrella-flipping winds and endless drizzle, the best electric heaters can be a convenient way to get cosy and warm fast – but knowing which model to buy can be tricky. If you’re unsure which one to invest in, Dreamland’s heater won the top spot in our best electric heater review and below, you’ll find the lowdown on exactly why we loved it.

At IndyBest, we won’t recommend a home appliance (or anything else) unless we’ve actually used it ourselves, and believe it to be genuinely worth your time and money. Home appliance tester, Rachael Penn, assessed a variety of electric heaters for her guide, but it was the Dreamland heater that took the crown, thanks in part to its versatility. Not only is it a heater – with a “rapid heating function works incredibly well, blasting out hot air in seconds”, she said – it also works as an air purifier, as well as a cooling fan.

Keep reading for Rachael's full verdict, but if you're looking for other options, you can read her full heater round-up for more suggestions.

Dreamland silent power pure air fan heater In Rachael’s review of the best electric heaters, this model from Dreamland took the top spot. This was, in part, because of its multifunctionality. Not only does it feature a built-in air purifier, but it also has a cooling function, so it’ll serve you well year-round. “Perhaps the feature that impressed me the most was the built-in ioniser, which purifies the air as it heats”, said IndyBest reviewer Rachael Penn. “This means it can reduce dust, pollen and other particles in the air, making it ideal for those with allergies.” It also delivers on heating capability. There’s a rapid heating function, which “works incredibly well, blasting out hot air in seconds”, Rachael said. “It has a programmable timer for one, three and nine hours. It needs to have a time limit set, so you can’t just leave it running indefinitely, which some might find frustrating, but it’s actually a very good safety feature.” What’s more, it’s very quiet: “It was barely audible even on the highest fan setting, so it’s definitely one you could have on while you’re trying to relax or even sleep,” noted Rachael. £120 from Boots.com Prices may vary

