While the UK summer was anything but, we’re not going to get mad that we’re being treated to a bit of a heatwave now we’ve settled into September.

Since us Brits have been so deprived of the sunshine over the past few months, there’s nothing quite like the rapid onset of sunshine to send us into a panic buying frenzy for anything that will keep them cool, be it a paddling pool, breathable duvet or portable air conditioner.

So it seems as though the countdown is on to nab a gadget that will help you beat the heat and Dyson fans will be glad to hear that the brand has discounted its purifier cool autoreact fan by £200. And some of you thought we were past needing to invest in a fan – with this deal proving that, sometimes, it pays to wait.

Market leader Dyson is well-known for its range of top tier fans but they come with a catch — they’ll set you back hundreds of pounds. While deals on the brand’s products are extremely rare, our team of bargain hunters have spotted a stellar saving on one of its air-purifying fans with Dyson reducing the price of its top-selling purifier cool autoreact by a whopping £200.

The fan also comes IndyBest-approved as it came out on top in our round-up of the best air purifiers around. Plus, if you order before 9pm you can get next day delivery.

To help you keep your cool during the heatwave and beyond, here’s everything you need to know about the Dyson air purifying fan.

Dyson purifier cool autoreact: Was: £449.99, now £249.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

The air purifying fan will keep you cool all summer long, while circulating clean air in a bid to capture dust, allergens and viruses. Aiming to remove 99.95 per cent of pollutants, it features Dyson’s patented air multiplier technology, enabling the device to purify the whole room.

In addition to enjoying this device as both a fan and air purifier, you’ll be proud to display this model in your home, thanks to its stylish white and silver design. What’s more, it comes with a glass-fibre Hepa H13 filter and seals everything it sucks inside – while the activated carbon absorbs gases and VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

There is an LCD report on air quality displayed in real-time on the front of the device and the handy remote control allows you to adjust the fan speed and oscillation to cater for your needs – plus, it sticks magnetically to the top of the fan when not in use.

