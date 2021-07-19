Buy now £179.99, Eufylife.com

Weight: 2.5 kg

2.5 kg Dimensions: ‎32.5 x 32.5 x 7.25cm

‎32.5 x 32.5 x 7.25cm Capacity: 0.5 L

0.5 L Charge time: 360 minutes

360 minutes Run time: 100 minutes

100 minutes Variable power: Standard and max suction

Standard and max suction Accessories included: Charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, water tank, washable mopping cloths (x2), waterproof pad, extra filter elements (x4), extra set of unibody filter, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, quick installation guide and manual, 12-month warranty

Charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, water tank, washable mopping cloths (x2), waterproof pad, extra filter elements (x4), extra set of unibody filter, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, quick installation guide and manual, 12-month warranty Rating: 8/10

Design

This robot has an inoffensive design. It has a glossy black, tempered glass top cover and is also anti-scratch, preventing marks from the occasional bump into furniture and protects it from any over-enthusiastic pets who want to play with it.

The robovac G10 Hybrid is also designed to be slimmer than other robots on the market. At 7.25cm, it can easily clean under low furniture without getting stuck which is a definite plus. It’s easy to assemble, simply download the EufyHome app, unpack the robot and leave it to charge on its dock.

If you’re looking to use the mopping function straight away, you need to fit the separate water tank attachment to the robot and set up the waterproof mat on the charging station to protect it from stray drips of water.

We found emptying and re-fitting the dustbin easy to do and fitting the water tank was also straightforward – no complicated instructions were needed. There were also several robot voice settings to choose from – the comical “English Duchess” was a firm favourite in our house.

Usability and power

Eufy says that this robot is designed specifically for hard floors, however, we decided to test it out on a range of surfaces including wood floors, lino, tiles, low pile and medium pile carpet. With two suction settings available – standard and max – we found the robot was still able to work well on a low pile carpet. Scattering crumbs across the carpet proved an effective test – the vac cleared it up with two passes across the floor. Unsurprisingly, the medium pile carpet was more of a challenge, and the robot couldn’t quite get all of the dust and dirt.

Testing the robot on a hardwood floor was where it really came into its own, a before and after check of the floor showed that the surfaces were completely clear of dirt. The smart navigation worked effectively, enabling the robot to know where it was at all times (and it also helped to prevent it barging into furniture).

Another plus for the navigation was that it could find its way back to the docking base when it was running low on battery, and it could then commence cleaning again once fully charged. Although frustratingly, the charging time was slow compared to its running time.

You can also control the robot via the app – here you can change the cleaning intensity, select spot cleaning, create a cleaning schedule and locate the vac. On the standard suction setting it cleaned for 80 minutes, and on the max suction setting it cleaned for 40 minutes. We found the max suction was far more effective at cleaning (although louder) and 40 minutes was more than enough time to vacuum a two bedroom flat.

Eufy advise not to use the mopping function without supervision. This wasn’t too much of a problem as it’s very quiet while mopping, so you can happily watch tv or talk to friends in the same room while it cleans. We found the mopping could only provide a light clean – it was more of a wipe – as it does not apply any pressure to the floor. So we wouldn’t recommend throwing out your mop quite yet as you’ll need it to deal with any tough stains. The robot also can’t tell the difference between floor surfaces, so you need to keep an eye on it to prevent it from attempting to mop the carpet!

But you’ll have to make your mind up fast on whether this is the robovac for you, as this offer only lasts until July 25.