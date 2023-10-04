This heated airer will dry clothes quicker this winter

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With winter on the way, energy efficiency is back on the agenda. From dehumidifiers to air fryers, many of us are looking for ways to keep down costs.

Without the luxury of being able to dry clothes outside during cold and wet months, heated airers offer a cheaper alternative to using a tumble dryer.

The airers cost anywhere between 10p and 20p a day to run, helping clothes to dry faster while also reducing your household bills (tumble dryers can cost up to £1.55 to run).

If a heated airer is on the wish list, the good news is Amazon has just slashed the price of an IndyBest-rated model.

Reduced by nearly 30 per cent, the Black & Decker three-tiered airer was dubbed the best for families in our edit of the best heated airers. Here’s how to snap one up for autumn 2023.

Black & Decker three-tier heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Black+Decker)

Securing a spot in our tried and tested review of the best heated airers, our reviewer said the large design “can handle a full washing-machine load of clothes and more”.

Praising the spaced-out rails, which make arranging clothes easy, our tester added: “There’s no struggle to squeeze a top or a pair of trousers into the middle rail, for example – you can simply throw the clothes over it as fast as you can and get on with something else.”

Powered by a 300W motor, drying times are “respectable”, and the device can reach full power in less than a minute. “Should you need to move it, the lightweight aluminium frame weighs just 4.5kg, making it impressively portable, given its size,” our reviewer added. Right now, you can save nearly 30 per cent on the top-rated heated airer, courtesy of Amazon.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on energy-efficient devices, try the links below:

If you’re after an even cheaper heated airer, we’ve rounded up the best offerings that cost less than £100, from Aldi and more