Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

After a wet and windy start to summer, the forecast is finally predicting some sun – and there’s even a weather warning issued for parts of the UK. So, if you’re reaching for your sunglasses and making the most of the balmy conditions this week, a fan is a non-negotiable for keeping your cool.

With temperatures set to soar up to 30C, sometimes an ice-cold drink and your favourite linens just won’t cut it on the commute, at home or at the pub with pals. Enter a handheld, bladeless or hands-free fan. The perfect investment to keep you from melting in the heat, these portable buys mean you’ll benefit from a breeze when you’re on the go (or indeed at your desk).

John Lewis’s Anyday hand fan is fully rechargeable and comes in four sleek colourways. In fact, it’s so good it’s been a sellout hit year after year and has more than a thousand five-star reviews. A cost-effective way to keep cool as temperatures rise, the fan will set you back just £12.

Whether you want a fan to pop in your bag, help you drift off at night or keep you cool while you’re working, here’s everything you need to know about the top-rated John Lewis hand fan – plus, the retailer’s new standing desk USB fan.

John Lewis & Partners handheld and foldable desk fan: £12, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Get ready to make surviving the working day in the heat a total breeze – literally – with this small yet powerful portable fan. Measuring 4in in diameter, the fan is compact, meaning it’s not only a great option for sitting on your desk but can also be easily slipped into your bag when you’re on the go.

The gadget is rechargeable using a USB port, making it the perfect companion if you're spending a lot of time in your home office, as there’s no need to keep changing batteries. It also has three different speed settings, so you can adjust the breeze to suit you and, once fully charged (which only takes five hours), it will operate for approximately nine hours on low speed, six hours on medium speed and four hours on high speed. The fan is designed with a built-in fold-out stand, so you can use it as a handheld option or prop it up on a table.

Plus, it also comes in four different colours. The white is super sleek, while the soft sage hue, light blue and yellow will add some dopamine to your outfits.

Buy now

John Lewis Anyday spectrum USB desk fan: £22, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

New for 2024, John Lewis’s spectrum USB fan has a little more oomph than the handheld appliance. Helping you keep your cool while working, whether at home or in the office, the fan features three variable speeds and five blades which oscillate cold air around the room. Compact and quiet, it won’t disrupt your workflow, while the sleek design comes in three colourways (slate, white and sage) to elevate your desk space.

Designed to be plugged into a USB port on your laptop or computer, or into a plug, it’s pleasingly portable from room to room. For £22, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

If it’s a larger fan you’re looking for, we have plenty of other recommendations in our guide to the best ones to suit every space and budget.

open image in gallery ( Vortex )

Earning the top spot in our round-up, this Vortex Air cleanse heater, cooler and purifier(£179.99, Amazon.co.uk) was praised by our tester for its multifunctionality. “Functioning as a heater, air purifier and (virtually silent) fan, this multi-tasking appliance is great value for money, considering it can be used year-round.”

They added that “the highest setting is so strong that we felt a significant drop in temperature within just two minutes after turning on the fan”. There are also timer settings, so you can program the appliance to run overnight, to help you sleep better during a heatwave.

If you have the budget for it, it’s also worth considering Dyson’s AM09 hot + cool fan heater (£348, Amazon.co.uk). The AM09 doesn’t just cool but will also heat a room, so you can control the temperature inside your home year-round.

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

“Cooling is excellent, especially as the fan oscillates 350 degrees, so works wherever you are in the room,” they said. An easy-to-read LED display shows your space’s current temperature, too.

“Unlike the cleanse, Dyson’s model also works with voice services and an easy-to-use app, and it has a night mode, in which it operates even more quietly,” they added.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fans and other home appliance offers, try the links below:

Keep cool when temperatures rise with the best air conditioning units and fans