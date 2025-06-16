Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After the warmest spring on record, we’ve now been treated to an early summer heatwave. Temperatures have been soaring across the UK, and whether you’re enjoying some sunbathing or negotiating sticky conditions on the commute, a portable fan is a must-have.

A handheld fan is the perfect investment if loose linens and staying hydrated just aren’t cutting it, as they can provide relief from sweltering trips into work or warm days at your desk.

John Lewis’s Anyday hand fan is fully rechargeable and comes in three sleek colourways. In fact, it’s so good it’s been a sellout hit year after year and has more than two thousand five-star reviews. A cost-effective way to keep cool, the fan is only £12.

Whether you want a fan to pop in your bag, help you drift off at night or keep you cool while you’re working, here’s everything you need to know about the top-rated John Lewis hand fan.

John Lewis & Partners handheld and foldable desk fan: £12, Johnlewis.com

Get ready to make surviving the working day in the heat a total breeze with this small yet powerful portable fan. Measuring 4in in diameter, the fan is compact, meaning it’s not only a great option for sitting on your desk but can also be easily slipped into your bag when you’re on the go.

The gadget is rechargeable using a USB port, making it the perfect companion if you're spending a lot of time in your home office, as there’s no need to change batteries. It also has three different speed settings, so you can adjust the breeze to suit you and, once fully charged (which only takes five hours), it will operate for approximately nine hours on low speed, six hours on medium speed and four hours on high speed. The fan is designed with a built-in fold-out stand, so you can use it as a handheld option or prop it up on a table.

Plus, it also comes in three different colours. The white is super sleek, while the soft sage hue, vibrant orange and lake blue will add a splash of colour to your outfits.

If you need a larger fan, we have plenty of other recommendations in our guide to the best ones to suit every space and budget.

Vortex Air cleanse heater, cooler and purifier (£164.99, Vortexair.co.uk)

Earning the top spot in our round-up, this Vortex Air cleanse heater, cooler and purifier (£164.99, Vortexair.co.uk) was praised by our tester for its multifunctionality. “Functioning as a heater, air purifier and (virtually silent) fan, this multi-tasking appliance is great value for money, considering it can be used year-round.”

They added that “the highest setting is so strong that we felt a significant drop in temperature within just two minutes after turning on the fan”. There are also timer settings, so you can program the appliance to run overnight, to help you sleep better during a heatwave.

VonHaus tower fan with aroma tray (£31.99, Amazon.co.uk)

If you’re on a budget, it’s also worth considering the VonHaus tower fan with aroma tray (£31.99, Amazon.co.uk). “It offers features you find in fans more than 6 times the price, such as 70-degree oscillation and an aroma tray,” our tester said. The latter was their favourite feature, as it made the cooling experience far more enjoyable. “When the air was hot and stuffy, adding some eucalyptus or peppermint oil to the tray made it a lot easier to relax, blowing a fresh scent around the room.”

“We also liked the fact that this fan has a long cord – we could place this model wherever we wanted in a room without having to worry about being close to a power socket,” they added.

