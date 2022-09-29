The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Russell Hobbs’ cold-busting plug-in mini heater will help keep costs down this winter – and it’s under £30
Banish the cold during the cost of living crisis with this nifty gadget
With the chill in the air, it’s safe to say autumn has officially arrived. But this year, many of us are looking to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible – thanks to the rising cost of living and the escalating energy crisis.
From cost-cutting dehumidifers to wearable hooded blankets, we’ve all been forced to come up with innovative ways to stay warm without causing our heating bills to hike. But, there’s only so far putting on another cosy jumper or pair of socks is going to get you.
The solution here might be to invest in an electric heater, which can be a more cost- and energy-efficient alternative to central heating. Not only are they portable, meaning you can heat up awkward spots around your home, such as conservatories and sheds, they’re also ideal for anyone who feels the winter chill more than their co-habitants, as they offer localised warmth, thus putting any thermostat wars to rest.
But, with so many options to choose from, it can be tricky to know where to start. Luckily, there’s one small but seriously effective heater that’s proved a hit with Amazon shoppers time after time.
Enter: the Russell Hobbs ceramic plug heater. Packed with a host of brilliant features, it looks ideal for heating your home on a budget. If you’re looking for a way to stay cosy without cranking up the heat, this could be the gadget for you. Here’s everything you need to know about the Russell Hobbs ceramic plug heater.
Russell Hobbs ceramic plug heater: £27.99, Amazon.co.uk
A real gamechanger for those fighting the cold this winter with energy bills on the rise, this plug-in heater is great for warming up your living space, offering up to 30C of heat from just 500 watts of power.
With two fan speeds, the heater has digital controls that you can use to adjust the temperature and also comes with a built-in thermostat that regulates the heat around the gadget, helping to maintain the perfect level of warmth.
It also has a handy 12-hour timer that can be used to warm your home at times that suit your daily routine – like heating your bedroom before you get out of bed in the morning.
If you’re planning to take it with you on camping trips or winter staycations, the good news is that it is compact and can easily slip into a bag or pocket, making it ideal for travel.
Russell Hobbs offers customers a complimentary one-year manufacturer guarantee but, if you register the product after receiving it, you can get a second year for free.
