If you’re getting tired of making the same old meals, now could be the time to ditch the frying pan and invest in an air fryer.

The handy gadgets have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years as they’re great for cooking up healthy feasts with minimum effort.

They work by using hot air that circulates around the machine to cook the food and they only require you to add a small amount of oil. Plus, many models also come with pre-loaded programmes that help take all the hassle out of temperatures and timings.

While air fryers are famed for making crispy chips, they excel at so much more. Get the right machine and you’ll find yourself serving up great-tasting meats, fish, vegetables and even cookies and cakes.

But with so many different models on the market, it can be difficult to know which is the right one for you. Luckily, budget supermarket Aldi has announced the return of the Philips XL air fryer, which is big enough to feed the whole family.

The appliance previously sold out online on the retailer’s website and has received a number of five-star reviews from happy shoppers, with many calling it “fantastic”.

“Great purchase, saves so much time and there’s so little mess,” one person wrote. “I have hardly used my cooker since this arrived.” Another person agreed, adding: “Everything cooks so quickly with no smell and the food is so moist. Really easy to wash afterwards. Good size tray to feed a family of four.”

Ready to rustle up tasty meals using little to no fat? Here’s everything you need to know about the Philips air fryer XL.

Philips air fryer XL: £159.99, Aldi.com

(Philips)

A leading brand when it comes to kitchen appliances, Philips’s air fryer is designed specifically to cater to large groups, making it perfect for cooking feasts for families or get-togethers with up to 90 per cent less fat.

It has the brand’s rapid air technology built in, which is said to help create a faster airflow for crispy results. It also has a touch screen with seven presets that allow you to fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat.

In many of the reviews on the Aldi website, shoppers have praised the gadget for being easy to clean, which is largely due to the appliance’s removable parts – all of which are dishwasher safe. The air fryer also has an automatic shut-off feature, so you don’t need to worry about leaving it on in the background.

Buy now

If you didn’t quite make it in time to snap up this deal, you can find plenty of great alternatives in our round-up of the best air fryers, where this Ninja model (£99.98, Ninjacooking.co.uk) was named our best buy.

(Ninja)

Our reviewer praised its ability to cook chicken wings and drumsticks that were “to die for” with no oil at all, adding that its preset programmes took all the hassle out of roasting, reheating and dehydrating.

If you’re looking for an air fryer suited for smaller households, the Lakeland digital compact model (£59.99, Lakeland.co.uk) is ideal if you’re only cooking for one or two people.

(Lakeland)

Our tester said it cooked chips, vegetables and meat extremely well and even made light work of frozen foods including nuggets. “It’s so quiet that it has earned a Quiet Mark certification (no mean feat) and it’s small enough to leave out on your worktop or squeeze into a cupboard,” they said.

