With lockdown restrictions relaxing and shops and hospitality venues opening their doors, the long weekend couldn’t have come at a better time.

And with the bank holiday upon us, many big brands and retailers are marking the occasion by offering huge savings on big-ticket items and impressive deals across home appliances, tech and more.

Whether you’re after a new pair of wireless earphones for exercising in or are in the market for a Shark vacuum cleaner – Currys PC World, John Lewis, AO, La Redoute, Current Body, Very and Made.com are all delivering the goods.

With prices slashed across coffee machines, laptops, phones, TVs and beauty, now’s the perfect time to welcome in the new season by bagging a bargain.

Arriving just in time for any spring home revamping, Made.com’s sale is offering up to 20 per cent off across furniture and home accessories, while Currys PC World has launched its “epic deals” sale, with up to 40 per cent knocked off items.

Elsewhere, Very has announced its “Very Bank Holiday” event with bargains across the site’s extensive catalogues and over at AO there are “a-MAY-zing bank holiday deals” up for grabs.

Here, we’ve done the hard work for you and sifted through the sales to bring you some of the best deals and offers to be had over the bank holiday weekend, from sofas and speakers to hair styling tools and AirPods.

Currys PC World

Beats powerbeats pro wireless Bluetooth sports earphones, moss: Was £219, now £149, Currys.co.uk

(Beats)

If you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, then don’t miss out on this Currys PC World deal on the Beats powerbeats – now with £70 off. The pair come in a sleek camo green shade, boast battery life of up to nine hours and are sweat-proof and waterproof. The secure customisable ear hooks mean they’re perfect for exercising in and if you need further convincing, the pair earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our reviewer saying they “sound fantastic and are especially good for workouts and runs”.

Buy now

Kitsound diggit portable Bluetooth speaker: Was £48.99, now £31.49, Currys.co.uk

(Kitsound)

This portable Kitsound device is already a budget-friendly speaker so with a saving of nearly £18, it’s a no brainer. Perfect for outdoor meet-ups or garden gatherings, the Bluetooth-enabled speaker has up to eight hours of battery life, is water-resistant and can pair with up to two other speakers. In our review of the device, our tester praised the removable stake that “elevates the speaker far enough above the ground that the base remains dirt and worm-free [and] helps the sound to spread further across the space”.

Buy now

Google nest mini (2nd gen), charcoal: Was £49, now £34, Currys.co.uk

(Google )

Another great audio saving to be had from Currys is on the Google nest mini second-generation speaker, which is now just £34. The latest iteration of Google’s popular smart speaker boasts bigger sound, stronger bass and improved voice recognition. It also earned a spot in our edit of the best smart speakers with our reviewer saying “this is a case of a good thing coming in a small package… [it] would fit seamlessly into almost any home and perform admirably”, with them adding that “for its price, it’s difficult to find anything that can touch it”.

Buy now

AO

De’Longhi primadonna evo ECAM510.55.M wifi connected bean to cup coffee machine: Was £1099, now £799, Ao.com

(AO)

You can save £300 on this smart bean-to-cup coffee machine from De’Longhi this bank holiday and enjoy barista-style coffee at home. From flat whites to a foamy cappuccino or an extra-strength Americano, get your caffeine fix with the 14 pre-set programmes and the Coffee Link app that allows you to customise your cups. The “aroma control” function allows you to extract the best scents from your beans and the automatic cleaning feature is slated to ensure upkeep is a breeze.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy watch3, GPS 41mm, silver: Was £349, now £299, Ao.com

(Samsung)

With prices slashed across tech this bank holiday weekend, there’s no better time to save on big-ticket items like smartwatches. You can get £50 off this Samsung Galaxy watch3 that our reviewer praised for its “distinctive style” – adding that the design “is very slick, with a bright, colourful display and a range of watch faces that are highly realistic”. Boasting a touchscreen for easy navigation, a fitness tracker and GPS to monitor health and activity, as well as water resistance, this versatile watch is perfect for everything from exercising to sending emails and texts.

Buy now

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKT: Was £349, now £199, Ao.com

(Shark)

With a good vacuum cleaner usually proving to be a costly buy, don’t miss out on big savings across home appliances this bank holiday. This upright cleaner from Shark, one of our favourite brands, is currently discounted by £150, meaning there’s no better time to upgrade your appliance. With the brand earning spots in our reviews of the best pet, bagless, upright and cordless vacuum cleaners, you know you’re in safe hands. This model featured in our edit of the best pet vacuum cleaners, with our reviewer saying it’s a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”.

Buy now

Very

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £195, Very.co.uk

(Apple )

With deals on Apple products rare, this saving of more than £50 on the brand’s AirPods pro noise-cancelling earphones caught our eye. The active noise cancellation allows for immersive sound while the sweat- and water-resistant design means they’re great for working out in. Making it into our guide to the best wireless earphones, our reviewer said the “the earbuds fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely”.

Buy now

Tassimo TAS1402GB vivy pod coffee machine: Was £89.99, now £39, Very.co.uk

(Tassimo )

With a year spent mostly in lockdown, we’ve all had to make do with homemade coffees and machines like this Tassimo device have made the slog a whole lot easier. While coffee makers often don’t come cheap, there’s a £50 saving to be enjoyed on this Bosch appliance that can whip up espressos, hot chocolates, cappuccinos and more. Featuring in our round-up of the best pod coffee machines, our reviewer said “it combines a modest price with a choice of over 40 drinks, including Costa’s own branded pods, which are barcoded to identify how much water needs to be dispensed by the machine”.

Buy now

Ghd rise professional hot brush: Was £169, now £135, Very.co.uk

(ghd)

One of the latest launches from hairstyling giant ghd, this tool isn’t just your usual hot brush: the brand promises two times the volume from root to tip. Simply brush the barrel through your hair in the direction you want to curl it. Our tester praised the tool in their review, saying their “hair stayed wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams. We put this down to the nylon bristles, which are short and flexible enough to lift from the root.”

Buy now

Made.com

Made brennan lift-top desk, oak and blue: Was £199, now £159, Made.com

(Made.com)

With savings across the site for a limited time only, don’t miss out on 20 per cent off Made.com’s bestselling items. Indicative of the retailer’s classic but unique furniture offerings, this small desk is perfect for refreshing your working-from-home space and is currently reduced by £40. Earning a place in our round-up of the best small desks, our reviewer said “we loved this one for its contrast in colour and materials, and its cool, contemporary Nordic aesthetic”.

Buy now

Made chou click clack sofa bed, butter yellow: Was £349, now £279, Made.com

(Made.com)

Why not celebrate the arrival of spring by snapping up this jazzy yellow sofa, now discounted by £70. The butter-yellow shade is perfect for adding a splash of colour to your living space while its angled wooden legs give it nice mid-century feel.

Buy now

Made reema king size bed, black stain and cane: Was £599, now £499, Made.com

(Made.com)

Save an impressive £100 on this king-size bed from Made.com that boasts a retro style. With the trend for rattan and natural interiors showing no sign of slowing, your bedroom will be instantly elevated by the contrasting and sleek black-stained wood and cane effect.

Buy now

John Lewis

Philips series 5100 sonicare electric toothbrush: Was £179.99, now £89.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

If you’re looking to upgrade your manual toothbrush to a device that boasts the latest technology, look no further than the Philips series 5100 sonicare. The gadget offers 31,000 brushstrokes every minute and has three brushing modes – “clean”, “white” and “gum care” – that cover a range of gum and teeth sensitivities, so you should be able to find the right mode for your mouth. The toothbrush won best buy in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, with our tester praising the tool for “delivering the most useful advances in toothbrush tech at a really good price”.

Buy now

Estée Lauder double wear stay-in-place foundation make-up: Was £33.20, now £28.90, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Whether this is already your go-to foundation or you’re looking to try out something new, now is the time to stock up on Estée Lauder’s double wear.

The brand’s long-standing favourite featured in our round-up of the best foundations for pale skin, but the reviewer praised it for coming in a phenomenal 61 shades, with plenty of cool and warm tones. “It offers medium, buildable coverage, is comfortable to wear and stays put all day, even through high humidity,” they said. “Those with dry skin may find it leaves cheeks papery after a few hours’ wear, so you need to start with a well-moisturised base.”

Buy now

Asus Chromebook flip C433TA: Was £499, now £399, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Perfect for your home office or school needs, this lightweight design has a 14in screen and on a full charge delivers 10 hours of battery life. With Intel's core M processor, it promises a speedy setup, without compromising on performance with its compact size. A similar model, the C434TA, featured in our round-up of the best Chromebooks, with our reviewer praising its decent spec, comfortable keyboard and “flip” feature, which means the laptop folds back on itself.

Buy now

La Redoute

Floral print mini dress: Was £52, now £41.60, Laredoute.com

(La Redoute)

Spruce up your spring wardrobe with this cheery floral dress, which was recently worn by Holly Willoughby on This Morning. It features a bold print while the fit and flare silhouette looks figure-flattering. It also comes with a wide removable belt, which you can use to cinch in your waist. Wear yours with a pair of strappy heels for a post-lockdown wedding or flat sandals for a picnic in the park.

Buy now

Jimi 1-drawer desk: Was £190, now £152, Laredoute.com

(La Redoute)

If you’re yet to perfect your working-from-home space, ditch your dining table setup and invest in this stylish compact desk. Featuring a Scandinavian-inspired design, it is made with solid pine legs and a smooth desktop that includes a long drawer to hold all your essentials. It also comes in four colours – light grey, white, teal and deep green – meaning there’s an option to suit everyone’s tastes.

Buy now

So’Home natural dried pampas grass 5pc: Was £29, now £23.20, Laredoute.com

(La Redoute)

Dried flowers are one of the biggest interiors trends of the year, so make sure your living space is up to date with this bunch of fluffy pampas. Ideal for creating a stunning display in any room, this bundle includes five pieces of natural 150cm grass with feathery plumes and neutral stems that will fit perfectly into any space.

Buy now

Current Body

Jovs venus pro: Was £299, now £269, Currentbody.com

(Current Body)

If you’re looking for a more permanent solution to hair removal, the Jovs venus pro could be the answer. While the device is expensive, you get your money’s worth as it’s designed to be used on your entire body including the upper lip, chin, legs, underarms, bikini area, stomach and arms. The tool won best buy in our round-up of the best IPL and laser hair removal machines, with the tester calling it “a practical and efficient investment to your beauty routine”.

Buy now

Foreo UFO smart mask treatment device: Was £169, now £135, Currentbody.com

(Current Body)

Face mask fanatics will do well to invest in this innovative gadget which combines the latest in skincare tech with potent mask formulas to deliver an indulgent facial treatment you can enjoy any time of day.

The UFO was our best buy in our round-up of the best electronic skincare tools, with the tester stating it’s easy to use and caters to all skin types. “If you’re one who finds lolling around with a sheet mask on a tad time inhibiting, you need this in your life,” they said. “The reason why this gets top spot is not only for its ease of use and coming up with the goods it promises, but it’s also a real treat with well-made masks to suit all needs, and it certainly makes a statement on your shelf.”

Buy now

