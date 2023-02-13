Aldi’s £35 air fryer is back to help whip up healthier meals for less

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The air fryer hype has shown no signs of waning since the appliances’ rise to celebrity status last year, and it’s easy to see why. Not only can they whip up healthier meals with little to no oil, but they’re often billed as being more cost effective than other cooking methods (win-win).

There’s no shortage of models to choose from either, with the likes of Ninja, Tower and Tefal all offering strong contenders. Few household names can rival Aldi when it comes to affordability, though – case in point being Aldi’s Ambiano air fryer, which will set you back less than £40.

Landing in the famous middle aisle this week – the home of all the “Specialbuys” you never knew you needed – the arrival of Aldi’s Ambiano air fryer gives Lakeland’s digital crisp (£99.99, Lakeland.co.uk) and Sur La Table’s dual zone (£99.99, Costco.co.uk) a run for their money when it comes to affordability.

Boasting the ability to rustle up easy meals with no oil whatsoever – instead using blisteringly hot air to blast your chicken nuggets (or whatever your dinner may be) to crispy deliciousness – the appliance could be an easy way to elevate your cooking repertoire for less.

To jump on the air fryer hype without obliterating the budget, here is everything you need to know about Aldi’s latest offering.

Ambiano air fryer 3l: Aldi.co.uk – available in-store from 19 February

Don’t be fooled by the sub-£40 price tag here, as Aldi’s Ambiano air fryer boasts a sleek silhouette and a decent 3l capacity. Turning its hand to more than simply air frying, it can handle baking, grilling, roasting and even dehydrating food, so you’re getting real bang for your buck.

With overheat protection for peace of mind, anti-slip feet for keeping your appliance safely planted on the countertop and a swanky-looking LED touch panel that makes the appliance look more pricey than it is, it also features a convenient 60-minute timer.

With a temperature range of 40C to 200C and cord length of 80cm, this model measures 24.5cm x 24.5cm x 33cm and comes complete with a non-stick frying basket and pot and, very importantly, has been touted as easy to clean.

While the Ambiano air fryer has (unsurprisingly) sold out online already, you can still buy the appliance from Aldi stores from 19 February.

Available in-store from 19 February

