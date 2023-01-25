Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The air fryer was once just a kooky kitchen appliance that your dad saw once at a trade show and bought because it promised faux-fried food without the fat but, over the years, the humble air fryer has taken on a whole new identity.

Not so humble anymore, the device has been elevated from weird fringe gadget to every household’s must-have cooking machine amid the cost-of-living crisis. The kitchen appliance uses less energy and whips up food faster than a conventional oven. Air fryers have become so popular, they’ve been selling out faster than loo roll during a pandemic.

Ninja, Tower and Tefal are the appliance manufacturers leading the charge, making increasingly intelligent appliances that can do more than just air fry, doing what George Foreman did for portable grills. But these gadgets aren’t exactly cheap.

In fact, our favourite air fryer – the Ninja foodi dual zone – costs an eye-watering £200 (Argos.co.uk). And that’s why the Sur La Table dual basket air fryer caught our eye.

Not only does it look almost exactly like the Ninja foodi dual zone, featuring two baskets, so you can cook two types of food at the same time, more importantly, the Sur La Table model is half the price of the Ninja model, if you buy it from Costco. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sur La Table air fryer and how you can get your hands on the dupe of Ninja’s pricey machine.

Sur La Table dual basket air fryer, 7.6l: £99.99, Costco.co.uk

(Costco)

The Sur La Table dual air fryer is a dual basket appliance with seven different cooking functions, letting you air fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate and reheat, as well as keep food warm.

Just like the Ninja foodi dual zone (£200, Argos.co.uk), there are two 3.8l-capacity cooking baskets, which have their own individual time and temperature controls. There is also a smart sync-finish feature that ensures whatever is inside the two baskets will finish cooking at the exact same time, so no one is left waiting around while food gets cold.

While we haven’t yet tested the Sur La Table air fryer ourselves, the kitchen appliance currently has a 4.8/5 rating on Costco’s website, so it certainly has its fans. The only catch is that you need to be a Costco member to get your hands on the appliance.

If you’re not a Costco member, but still want a dual basket air fryer, Very has a Daewoo dual air fryer that’s just £30 more than the Sur La Table dual air fryer from Costco (£129, Very.co.uk), but we’ve also got a guide to the best air fryer deals.

