Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Aldi has slashed its price on Tefal’s actifry air fryer by more than 30 per cent – and it’s still in stock

The energy-efficient appliance will help you rustle up healthier meals in half the time

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 30 November 2022 11:50
<p>Costing less than £100, it’s one of the most affordable air fryers on the market </p>

Costing less than £100, it’s one of the most affordable air fryers on the market

(The Independent)

Forget party dresses – an air fryer is the hottest commodity you can own this winter, thanks to its energy-saving status. If you failed to secure one during the Black Friday sales, you’re in luck, as Tefal’s coveted actifry advance appliance is still on sale at Aldi.

Reduced by more than 30 per cent, you can buy the nifty kitchen appliance for just under £100. Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little-to-no oil in a fraction of the time, the clever combination of flowing hot air and an automatic stirring paddle ensures your food is cooked to crispy perfection.

From frozen fries and oven chips to fish, spring rolls, chicken nuggets and vegetables, the Tefal air fryer can cook up to six portions with its 1.2kg capacity – making it an ideal option for most families.

Plus, the extra-large model from the Tefal actifry range earned a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, so you’re in safe hands with the appliance brand.

With most large air fryers costing upwards of £150, this 33 per cent saving courtesy of Aldi is not one to be missed. Here’s your lowdown on the Tefal actifry advance appliance, as well as details on Aldi’s sold-out £34.99 air fryer that’s coming to stores soon.

Read more:

Tefal actifry advance: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

According to the brand, this appliance’s 1.2kg capacity can serve up to six people, so it’s the perfect size for large households. It’ll make all your favourite treats super crispy – from chips and chicken wings to spring rolls – while using little to no oil, making it a healthier option, too. Need more culinary inspiration? Check out the My Actifry app, where you can find more than 100 recipes.

The transparent glass lid helps you keep an eye on your food, to prevent over-cooking, while removable, dishwasher-safe parts make for easy cleaning. Plus, this £50 discount from Aldi makes it an even better buy.

Buy now

Looking for an even cheaper appliance? Well, Aldi is also selling an air fryer that’s just £34.99. The catch? It’s available in store only. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi Ambiano air fryer, 3l: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

Selling out online last Sunday, Aldi’s bargain Ambiano air fryer is arriving on store shelves from 4 December. With its 3l capacity, there’s plenty of room to rustle up your favourite food, thanks to frying, baking, grilling, roasting and even dehydrating functions.

Requiring little-to-no oil, make everything from French fries and bacon for your brekkie, to steak, cake, vegetables, fish and more. The appliance is complete with an overheat function, anti-slip feet and a 60-minute timer, as well as an LED touch panel.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on air fryers and other household appliance offers, try the links below:

From Tefal appliances to Ninja, we’ve rounded up the best air fryers to buy in 2022

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in