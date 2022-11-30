Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Forget party dresses – an air fryer is the hottest commodity you can own this winter, thanks to its energy-saving status. If you failed to secure one during the Black Friday sales, you’re in luck, as Tefal’s coveted actifry advance appliance is still on sale at Aldi.

Reduced by more than 30 per cent, you can buy the nifty kitchen appliance for just under £100. Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little-to-no oil in a fraction of the time, the clever combination of flowing hot air and an automatic stirring paddle ensures your food is cooked to crispy perfection.

From frozen fries and oven chips to fish, spring rolls, chicken nuggets and vegetables, the Tefal air fryer can cook up to six portions with its 1.2kg capacity – making it an ideal option for most families.

Plus, the extra-large model from the Tefal actifry range earned a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, so you’re in safe hands with the appliance brand.

With most large air fryers costing upwards of £150, this 33 per cent saving courtesy of Aldi is not one to be missed. Here’s your lowdown on the Tefal actifry advance appliance, as well as details on Aldi’s sold-out £34.99 air fryer that’s coming to stores soon.

Tefal actifry advance: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

According to the brand, this appliance’s 1.2kg capacity can serve up to six people, so it’s the perfect size for large households. It’ll make all your favourite treats super crispy – from chips and chicken wings to spring rolls – while using little to no oil, making it a healthier option, too. Need more culinary inspiration? Check out the My Actifry app, where you can find more than 100 recipes.

The transparent glass lid helps you keep an eye on your food, to prevent over-cooking, while removable, dishwasher-safe parts make for easy cleaning. Plus, this £50 discount from Aldi makes it an even better buy.

Looking for an even cheaper appliance? Well, Aldi is also selling an air fryer that’s just £34.99. The catch? It’s available in store only. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi Ambiano air fryer, 3l: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

Selling out online last Sunday, Aldi’s bargain Ambiano air fryer is arriving on store shelves from 4 December. With its 3l capacity, there’s plenty of room to rustle up your favourite food, thanks to frying, baking, grilling, roasting and even dehydrating functions.

Requiring little-to-no oil, make everything from French fries and bacon for your brekkie, to steak, cake, vegetables, fish and more. The appliance is complete with an overheat function, anti-slip feet and a 60-minute timer, as well as an LED touch panel.

