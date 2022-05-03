In recent years, making a cup of coffee at home has stepped up several notches with instant granules shunned in favour of barista-worthy beverages.

But, we hear the coffee lovers among you cry, what is a “proper” cup of Joe without a textured dollop of frothy milk?

While espresso machines and bean-to-cup appliances do their part when it comes to delivering a rich and smooth brew, perfectly frothed milk is a tricky art to master and, until recently, has been the preserve of cafes.

Luckily, you can now get your hands on high-tech gadgets that do all the hard work for you but these coveted products come at a cost. Retailing at £79, Nespresso’s aeroccino 3 (Nespresso.com) is quite an investment, which led to budget supermarket and home of the Specialbuy Aldi launching its own, more affordable version.

Costing just £19.99, the frother can create steamed milk or fancy aerated foam for a cappuccino at the touch of a button. And now, courtsey of Aldi’s famous Specialbuy section, the gagdet is back in stock and available to pre-order for the 5 May. But be sure to act fact, as we predict they’re going to be a sellout.

Read more:

Ambiano milk heater/frother: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Calling all caffeine lovers – Aldi is about to make all your foam-covered coffee dreams come true with the return of its very own milk frother.

Available in three shades – black, grey and white – the kitchen gadget promises to add the finishing touch to your favourite hot drink. It allows you to heat up milk or use the froth function to whip up a thick and creamy foam that will help you master the art of coffee making.

Ideal for making lattes, flat whites, cappuccinos and even hot chocolates, the device heats milk up to 70C and even features an anti-leakage system and automatic switch-off, making it super easy to use.

Cleaning is just as simple too, as it comes with a non-stick coating, which means you simply need to rinse the inside of the main unit and give it a quick wipe with a cloth.

Retailing at just £19.99, the Aldi frother will save you £59 compared to the popular, and much pricier, Nespresso version, so we think it’s well worth snapping up.

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kitchen appliances, try the links below:

Not a coffee fan? Aldi has also launched a dupe of Hotel Chocolat’s £99 velvetiser for just £40